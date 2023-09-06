Disney Plus Is Now $1.99 For A Limited Time. Here's All The Info You Need

To celebrate the arrival of the live action remake of The Little Mermaid to Disney Plus – alongside a blockbuster line-up of new titles arriving this month – the Disney Plus price is getting a sprinkle of pixie dust and will be discounted for the first three months when you subscribe now.

Down to just $1.99 a month for your first three months, you'll save a total of $18 across the period in this Disney Plus deal. This offer is available on the ad-supported plan in the US and the current monthly rate across international markets, eligible for both new and returning customers.

Disney Plus launches this deal alongside a bunch of exciting titles being added to its catalog, including the aforementioned The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey. Later this month, you'll also be able to watch Elemental, Pixar's latest heart-wrenching romantic romp.

It's been a hot second since we saw a Disney Plus deal. In fact, it was a whole 12 months ago during 2022's Disney Plus Day, so don't expect to see a rate like this any time soon once the offer comes to an end on September 20.

Lock in Disney Plus for $1.99 a month for the next three now ahead of the price hikes across both its standalone and Disney Plus bundle plans later this year, with all the details on the deal where you are below, alongside new movies and TV shows dropping now and in the upcoming weeks.

New Disney Plus Deal Details:

Rare Saving! Disney+: $1.99/£1.99 A Month For First 3 Months

All your wishes upon a star have come true with the arrival of a rare Disney Plus deal in time for the House of Mouse's blockbuster September. Save $18/£18 on Disney Plus' $7.99/£7.99 a month plan across your first three – eligible for new and returning subscribers. Thereafter, Disney Plus will auto-renew to the standard rate. Expires September 20

What New Disney Plus Arrivals Can You Watch With The Deal

As mentioned, the $1.99 Disney Plus deal is available from now until September 20, locking you into three months at a huge discount of its usual $7.99 rate. Coinciding with Disney Plus' marathon of new content, there are a whole host of exciting titles arriving on the platform, creating even more magic around this buzz worthy promotion.

Delve "Under the Sea" with Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, streaming from September 6. On the same day, you'll also be able to watch I Am Groot Season 2 as it drops onto the service.

(Image credit: Disney)

More excitingly still, Pixar's latest charming animation Elemental makes its streaming debut on September 13. For nature doc fans, National Geographic is swooping in with another Bertie Gregory adventure on September 13, too, called Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory.

Come October 6 you'll be able to enjoy weekly releases of another Marvel hit, the long anticipated Season 2 of Loki.

Get a bundle subscription (not included in the deal), or if you're signing up to Disney Plus outside of the States and you can look forward to loads of exciting Hulu TV shows, too. This includes Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 on September 13 and Season 4 of The Kardashians, streaming from September 28.

The adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris' literary thriller The Other Black Girl will be landing on September 13, with all episodes made available at the same time.

Other TV shows to watch out for are The Lions of Sicily, This Fool Season 2, and the movie No One Will Save You, starring Kaitlyn Dever.

What Other Countries Is The Disney Plus Deal Available?

As well as the US and UK, the Disney Plus deal is available across most other international markets, including Canada, Europe, South American countries, and Hong Kong.

We've listed some of the key discounted Disney Plus rates below: