How To Watch Ahsoka Online And Stream The Star Wars And Mandalorian Spinoff, New Release Time

Ahsoka is the latest show in the Star Wars franchise to hit the screens of Disney Plus. But this one comes with a small twist... it's a spinoff of a spinoff, with Rosario Dawson reprising the titular role that she inhabited in The Mandalorian. In this guide we'll explain how you can watch Ahsoka online with a Disney Plus subscription in a galaxy not so far, far away.

From the trailer it's clear why Star Wars fans have a good feeling about the new series, which – in the universe's timeline – sits a short time after the events of Return of the Jedi. Devoted followers will know all about the eponymous character, whose arc has developed from Jedi Padawan mentored by Anakin Skywalker (yep, Darth Vader himself) through to key cog in the Rebel Alliance. From animated series Rebels and The Clone Wars, through to live action The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, Ahsoka has been a familiar presence throughout.

But now the Galaxy faces an existential threat from Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen), who himself has been around the Star Wars block a few times. The reasons for his antagonism are being kept well under wraps by Disney until the first episodes hit, but the trailer suggests that Ahsoka will join forces with Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) to keep those on the light side of the Force safe from danger.

With eight episodes to look forward to (the first couple of which drop together on August 22), there's no slowing down the Star Wars behemoth - a franchise of Summa-Verminoth proportions. And here we'll explain exactly how to watch Ahsoka on Disney Plus.

The first two episodes of Ahsoka land on Disney Plus on Tuesday, August 22. New episodes of the eight-part run then drop every Tuesday in the US until the finale on October 3.

Unlike most Disney Plus releases, the new Star Wars show will be released on to the platform in the evening Stateside. So you'll be able to watch the new episodes at 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am BST (Wednesday in UK).

If you already have Disney Plus then you're good to go. Otherwise, Disney Plus prices (assuming you don't want ads) start from $10.99/£7.99/CA$11.99/€8.99/AU$13.99 per month. In the US, you can also opt for its ad-supported plan for a cheaper $7.99 a month rate.

To save money in the long term, you can also sign up for 12 months, $109.99/£79.90/CA$119.99/€89.90/AU$139.99 for a year upfront (all ad-free).

If you're in the US and want even more from your streaming services, then going for the Disney Plus bundle could be a great plan. It adds Hulu and ESPN Plus to Disney Plus, meaning that you also get loads more original TV shows as well as a whole host of live sports.

Considering Disney Plus starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $12.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Trio Premium bundle for a still-excellent $19.99 a month.

