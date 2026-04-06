How To Watch The NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship And Stream The Tournament Finals From Anywhere
The biggest showdown in college basketball.
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- NCAA Basketball National Championship - Monday, April 6 @ 8:50 p.m. ET
- Watch UConn Vs. Michigan airing on TBS or TNT, or stream it via YouTube TV, Sling TV, or HBO Max in the U.S.
- Stream the big game on DAZN in the UK and elsewhere.
- Stream from anywhere in the world with NordVPN (Save 75%!)
For nearly 90 years, the best of the best in college basketball gets solidified every spring via the NCAA's March Madness tournament, which whittles the 68 teams starting the tournament down to the remaining four would-be champions. Those teams face off in the legendary Final Four, which then produces the top two squads set to face off in the National Championship.
This year's big game will feature the UConn Huskies (34-5) taking on the Michigan Wolverines (36-3), who respectively beat out Illinois' Fighting Illini and the Arizona Wildcats to reach the final contest. The game will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, and will begin at 8:50 p.m. ET.
How To Watch The NCAA National Championship In The U.S.
Basketball fans aiming to watch the final NCAA basketball game of the postseason need not stress, especially those currently in the U.S. The National Championship, much like the rest of the March Madness games, will be airing on TBS. TNT will also be a linear TV home for the game.
For those without linear TV cable or satellite plans, it's easier than ever to stream live sports.
HBO Max is the key spot to stream NCAA domestically, as it's the official online home for the game.
Anyone without HBO Max can also stream the game via one of several streaming services bundled with live-TV plans. Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are both great platforms to use, and both come with free trials when signing up. (3 days for Hulu, and 21 days for YouTube TV.) The Sling TV Orange plan is arguably the most impulsive, as it offers customers plans that range from monthly to a single day. So if there are any UConn or Michigan fans out there who want to watch the game inexpensively without jumping through hurdles, the $4.99 day rate for Sling might be the ticket.
Anyone from the U.S. traveling internationally can utilize a VPN deal to make sure to stay current with everything coming out.
Watch the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN., our slam-dunk choice as the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console, with assistance with its 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.
Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock Content
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN
2. Connect to a server – If you're wishing to connect to a service like HBO Max, YouTube TV or Sling TV, one in the U.S. would be ideal.
3. Go to the streaming platform you wish to access – for UConn vs. Michigan, head to that service where you have an active subscription.
How To Watch The Men's Basketball Finals In Canada, The UK And Beyond
Here's a quick breakdown of how to stream the NCAA basketball finals in other parts of the world.
Country
Platform
Canada
Airing on TSN, streaming via TSN+ ($8.00/month or $80/year)
UK
Streaming via DAZN
Australia
Streaming through ESPN coverage via DIsney+ subscription or FoxTel Now; as well, Kayo Sports (with a 7-day free trial) can be utilized to stream the game
What Are The Betting Odds On The 2026 NCAA Finals?
Via CBS Sports, here's how it breaks down:
Spread: Michigan -6.5 to -7.5
Moneyline: Michigan -298 to -325; UConn +240 to +260
Over/Under: 144.5 points
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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