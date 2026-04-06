How To Watch The NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship And Stream The Tournament Finals From Anywhere

NCAA Basketball National Championship - Monday, April 6 @ 8:50 p.m. ET

Watch UConn Vs. Michigan airing on TBS or TNT, or stream it via YouTube TV, Sling TV , or HBO Max in the U.S.

Stream the big game on DAZN in the UK and elsewhere.

Stream from anywhere in the world with NordVPN (Save 75%!)

For nearly 90 years, the best of the best in college basketball gets solidified every spring via the NCAA's March Madness tournament, which whittles the 68 teams starting the tournament down to the remaining four would-be champions. Those teams face off in the legendary Final Four, which then produces the top two squads set to face off in the National Championship.

This year's big game will feature the UConn Huskies (34-5) taking on the Michigan Wolverines (36-3), who respectively beat out Illinois' Fighting Illini and the Arizona Wildcats to reach the final contest. The game will take place inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN, and will begin at 8:50 p.m. ET.

How To Watch The NCAA National Championship In The U.S.

(Image credit: TBS)

Basketball fans aiming to watch the final NCAA basketball game of the postseason need not stress, especially those currently in the U.S. The National Championship, much like the rest of the March Madness games, will be airing on TBS. TNT will also be a linear TV home for the game.

For those without linear TV cable or satellite plans, it's easier than ever to stream live sports.

HBO Max is the key spot to stream NCAA domestically, as it's the official online home for the game.

Anyone without HBO Max can also stream the game via one of several streaming services bundled with live-TV plans. Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV are both great platforms to use, and both come with free trials when signing up. (3 days for Hulu, and 21 days for YouTube TV.) The Sling TV Orange plan is arguably the most impulsive, as it offers customers plans that range from monthly to a single day. So if there are any UConn or Michigan fans out there who want to watch the game inexpensively without jumping through hurdles, the $4.99 day rate for Sling might be the ticket.

Anyone from the U.S. traveling internationally can utilize a VPN deal to make sure to stay current with everything coming out.

Watch the NCAA Men's Basketball National Championship as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our slam-dunk choice as the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console, with assistance with its 24/7 customer support and a 30-day money back guarantee to ensure satisfaction.

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock Content

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN

2. Connect to a server – If you're wishing to connect to a service like HBO Max, YouTube TV or Sling TV, one in the U.S. would be ideal.

3. Go to the streaming platform you wish to access – for UConn vs. Michigan, head to that service where you have an active subscription.

How To Watch The Men's Basketball Finals In Canada, The UK And Beyond

Here's a quick breakdown of how to stream the NCAA basketball finals in other parts of the world.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where To Stream The NCAA Finals Around The World Country Platform Canada Airing on TSN, streaming via TSN+ ($8.00/month or $80/year) UK Streaming via DAZN Australia Streaming through ESPN coverage via DIsney+ subscription or FoxTel Now; as well, Kayo Sports (with a 7-day free trial) can be utilized to stream the game