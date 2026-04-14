How To Watch HBO's The Dark Wizard And Stream BASE Jumper Dean Potter's Docuseries From Anywhere

Before Alex Honnold became one of the most recognizable names in the world of rock climbing and free soloing, Dean Potter was arguably among the most celebrated climber, highliner, BASE jumper and more by other enthusiasts. Now, his daredevil life and untimely death are being showcased for the new docuseries The Dark Wizard.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Where To Watch PREMIERE DATE: April 14, 2026 PREMIERE TIME: 9:00 p.m. ET HOW TO WATCH:

HBO Max in the U.S.

Outside the U.S.?Read on to learn how to watch from anywhere.

How To Watch The Dark Wizard In The U.S.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

U.S. audiences can watch The Dark Wizard in one of two ways when it debuts on Tuesday, April 14, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The series will be airing linearly via HBO, and will be streaming via HBO Max.

Traveling or working outside the U.S.? You'll be inclined to use a VPN to unblock HBO Max when out of the country and needing to access your paid subscription. We'd climb to the top of the montain for NordVPN.

How To Watch The Dark Wizard From Anywhere In The World

How To Watch The Dark Wizard In The UK : For viewers settled in the UK, The Dark Wizard is set to arrive via HBO Max subscription within the region on Wednesday, April 15 at 2 a.m. BST . ( HBO Max plans are nearly as inexpensive in these European countries as can be, and start at £5.99/month.)

: For viewers settled in the UK, The Dark Wizard is set to arrive via within the region on at . ( plans are nearly as inexpensive in these European countries as can be, and start at £5.99/month.) How To Watch The Dark Wizard In Canada : Viewers in Canada can also find the docuseries streaming on HBO Max, as well as via Crave.

: Viewers in Canada can also find the docuseries streaming on HBO Max, as well as via Crave. How To Watch The Dark Wizard In Australia: Viewers in Australia need look no further than HBO Max on Apr 15 at 11 a.m. AEST, to catch The Dark Wizard's premiere.

U.S. citizens vacationing or working in the UK, Canada or Australia need not worry, as signing on for a VPN will give you access to your HBO Max sub from anywhere in the world, with NordVPN being our top choice.

Watch The Dark Wizard docuseries as if you were at home with a VPN

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Quick Facts About The Dark Wizard

(Image credit: HBO)

What The Dark Wizard Will Be About

The Dark Wizard is a four-part docuseries directed by Peter Mortimer and Nick Rosen, the esteemed filmmakers who have been chronicling the sport of climbing and the brave figures at the heart of it for years in projects such as First Ascent and The Alpinist. This project takes a deep and introspective look into the life and accomplishments of Dean Potter, whose influence will likely be tethered to each of the adventurous acts that he populated.

Named the Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year in 2003, Potter made a life out of conquering difficult climbs throughout Yosemite and Patagonia, and even invented, to so speak, the concept of freebasing. Much of that will be on display thanks to decades' worth of archival footage and interviews with those who were closest to Potter, as well as segments from his personal journals.

Not that Potter's life was a breeze, the more he climbed, the more competitive and single-minded he would get about proving himself to be the best in the face of up-and-coming climbers like Honnold getting attention. To that end, the series also covers his tragic death in 2015 due to a wingsuit flight gone wrong.

Episode 1: "The Death Consequence" - Airing April 14, 2026

Episode 2: "Death to Flying" - Airing April 21, 2026

Episode 3:"This Is Art, This Is Spirituality" - Airing April 28

Episode 4: "Transcending Human Limitations" - Airing May 5

The Dark Wizard Trailer