How To Watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story online right now

S4: The Bob Lazar Story is a new 2026 UFO documentary diving headfirst into one of the most talked-about “close encounters” in UFO conspiracy lore – Bob Lazar’s claims that he worked at a secret S4 facility near Area 51 reverse-engineering alien technology.

The film blends cinematic recreations, archival footage, and Lazar’s own testimony to re-ignite debate over whether humanity is truly alone – or whether the truth is still out there.

Director Luigi Vendittelli has done a fine job re-creating what Bob 'saw'. The 2026 UFO doc launched in April on digital platforms including Amazon Video (rent or purchase) Struggling to access it in your country? We'll show you how to watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story online – from any country.

How to watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story

In the US and UK, fans can watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story on Amazon Video from April 3, 2026. The film is also available via 'WANA' – wearenotalone.com.

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How to watch The Bob Lazar Story from any country

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What is S4: The Bob Lazar Story?

🎬 S4: The Bob Lazar Story – the latest in a string of Lazar docs – is a feature-length film (about 2hrs) about UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar, a physicist who went public in 1988 with claims that he worked at a secret facility called S4 near Area 51. Yep, aliens!

The film reconstructs Lazar’s alleged work on reverse-engineering alien craft and uses high-end CGI recreations of S4 and “UFO technology”. It includes interviews with Lazar, UFO expert George Knapp... but not the mysterious "Dennis" [Bob's supervisor].

Why is S4: The Bob Lazar Story trending? One reason is that Trump has ordered the Department of War to 'release the UFO files'. On that basis, Rep. Luna has demanded that the Pentagon release 46 'UFO/UAP' classified videos by April 14, 2026. There is much speculation that this will not happen, but if it does, the videos could ignite a social media storm and – potentially – add weight to Bob Lazar's claims, detailed in the recent S4 doc, that the U.S. government is hiding a secret, decades-long UFO reverse-engineering program from the public.