How To Watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story online right now
A must-watch doc for UFOlogists: The original UFO whistleblower returns to the spotlight
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- Watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story on Amazon Video (US/UK)
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S4: The Bob Lazar Story is a new 2026 UFO documentary diving headfirst into one of the most talked-about “close encounters” in UFO conspiracy lore – Bob Lazar’s claims that he worked at a secret S4 facility near Area 51 reverse-engineering alien technology.
The film blends cinematic recreations, archival footage, and Lazar’s own testimony to re-ignite debate over whether humanity is truly alone – or whether the truth is still out there.
Director Luigi Vendittelli has done a fine job re-creating what Bob 'saw'. The 2026 UFO doc launched in April on digital platforms including Amazon Video (rent or purchase) Struggling to access it in your country? We'll show you how to watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story online – from any country.
How to watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story
In the US and UK, fans can watch S4: The Bob Lazar Story on Amazon Video from April 3, 2026. The film is also available via 'WANA' – wearenotalone.com.
Traveling abroad? You can access Amazon – or any website – from anywhere by using our favorite VPN (try risk-free) to remove location blocks.
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How to watch The Bob Lazar Story from any country
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What is S4: The Bob Lazar Story?
🎬 S4: The Bob Lazar Story – the latest in a string of Lazar docs – is a feature-length film (about 2hrs) about UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar, a physicist who went public in 1988 with claims that he worked at a secret facility called S4 near Area 51. Yep, aliens!
The film reconstructs Lazar’s alleged work on reverse-engineering alien craft and uses high-end CGI recreations of S4 and “UFO technology”. It includes interviews with Lazar, UFO expert George Knapp... but not the mysterious "Dennis" [Bob's supervisor].
Why is S4: The Bob Lazar Story trending?
One reason is that Trump has ordered the Department of War to 'release the UFO files'. On that basis, Rep. Luna has demanded that the Pentagon release 46 'UFO/UAP' classified videos by April 14, 2026. There is much speculation that this will not happen, but if it does, the videos could ignite a social media storm and – potentially – add weight to Bob Lazar's claims, detailed in the recent S4 doc, that the U.S. government is hiding a secret, decades-long UFO reverse-engineering program from the public.
Are there any pictures of real UFOs or aliens in the Bob Lazar doc?
No. While S4: The Bob Lazar Story doesn’t offer “alien autopsies,” it leans heavily into high-production storytelling and UFO lore staples — think “flying saucers,” “reverse engineering,” and the infamous mystery of Element 115 – making it a must-watch for UFO enthusiasts.
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Tom is a freelance writer, predominantly focusing on film and TV. A graduate of Film Studies at University of South Wales, if he's not diving in to the Collector's Edition Blu Ray of an obscure 80s horror, you'll find him getting lost with his dog or mucking about in the water with his board.
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