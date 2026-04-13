How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels And Stream The Wrestling Documentary From Anywhere

How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels

Swipe to scroll horizontally PREMIERES: Monday, April 13 STREAM: Peacock (US) WATCH ANYWHERE: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

One of wrestling's most captivating and beloved athletes for more than 40 years, Shawn Michaels has done it all. From cofounding popular tag teams to becoming one of the most popular solo wrestlers of the 1990s and beyond, the Arizona native helped turn the WWE into a global phonomenon, and the documentary The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels is the culmination of his efforts.

Read on to learn how to watch the new unscripted project and who else is involved with it.

How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels In The U.S.

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Pro wrestling fans can catch The Heartbreak Kid documentary premiering Peacock in the U.S. on Monday, April 15, where it can be streamed immediately alongside other WWE documentaries and docuseries.

Peacock subscriptions start at $10.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 a month for those who prefer to pay for uninterrupted streaming.

Unfortunately, Peacock doesn't offer any free trials, but you can save 17% when signing up for an annual plan (which run for $79.99 with ads, or $169.99 without).

How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels From Anywhere

If you're from the U.S. and on vacation or working overseas, you can still catch some. sweet chin music by watching The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels doc just as you would from your house.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, current customers can also subscribe to a VPN to change your IP address, which allows users to stream the platform's content from any country in the world while appearing as if they're in the U.S.

Watch the Shawn Michael documentary as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – including Peacock – and doing so speedily and securely from any mobile device, desktop or laptop, TV, or gaming console. Get 24/7 customer support, and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, which currently has a deal for 76% off + 3 months extra.

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Heartbreak Kid doc, head to Peacock and sign in!

Quick Facts About The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels

(Image credit: Peacock)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Director: Matt Braine (American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes) Runtime: 96 minutes Rating: TV-14 Premiere Date: April 13, 2026

What Is The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels About?

This is the biggest behind-the-scenes look at Shawn MIchaels' prestigious career yet, featuring exclusive footage never before seen by fans. The doc tracks HBK's illustrious career, starting even before his 1984 professional debut, when he was just 12 years old with a pro wrestling dream in his mind. It follows Michaels' NWA origins, through his Rockers years with Marty Jannetty, into his heel era as the Heartbreak Kid, and culminating in part with the groundbreaking Attitude-Era tag team D-Generation X.

Beyond just his in-ring career, which has made him a two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer, the documentary also tracks his ups and downs in his personal life as he rose to the spotlight, as well as his post-retirement career working with up-and-coming athletes through the NXT brand.

Pro Wrestlers Interviewed In The Heartbreak Kid

Paul “Triple H” Levesque

The Undertaker

Kevin Nash

Bret Hart

Trick Williams

Je’Von Evans

Joe Hendry

Ethan Page

Jacy Jayne

Sol Ruca

Shawn Spears

The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels Trailer