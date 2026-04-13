How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels And Stream The Wrestling Documentary From Anywhere
Watch the WWE legend's journey.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
PREMIERES: Monday, April 13
STREAM: Peacock (US)
WATCH ANYWHERE: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN
One of wrestling's most captivating and beloved athletes for more than 40 years, Shawn Michaels has done it all. From cofounding popular tag teams to becoming one of the most popular solo wrestlers of the 1990s and beyond, the Arizona native helped turn the WWE into a global phonomenon, and the documentary The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels is the culmination of his efforts.
Read on to learn how to watch the new unscripted project and who else is involved with it.
How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels In The U.S.
Pro wrestling fans can catch The Heartbreak Kid documentary premiering Peacock in the U.S. on Monday, April 15, where it can be streamed immediately alongside other WWE documentaries and docuseries.
Peacock subscriptions start at $10.99 a month for the ad-supported plan, while the ad-free Premium Plus plan costs $16.99 a month for those who prefer to pay for uninterrupted streaming.
Unfortunately, Peacock doesn't offer any free trials, but you can save 17% when signing up for an annual plan (which run for $79.99 with ads, or $169.99 without).
How To Watch The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels From Anywhere
If you're from the U.S. and on vacation or working overseas, you can still catch some. sweet chin music by watching The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels doc just as you would from your house.
While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, current customers can also subscribe to a VPN to change your IP address, which allows users to stream the platform's content from any country in the world while appearing as if they're in the U.S.
Watch the Shawn Michael documentary as if you were at home with a VPN
Try out NordVPN., our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – including Peacock – and doing so speedily and securely from any mobile device, desktop or laptop, TV, or gaming console. Get 24/7 customer support, and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.
Step-By-Step Guide To Using A VPN To Unblock:
1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, which currently has a deal for 76% off + 3 months extra.
2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US.
3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Heartbreak Kid doc, head to Peacock and sign in!
Quick Facts About The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels
Director:
Matt Braine (American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes)
Runtime:
96 minutes
Rating:
TV-14
Premiere Date:
April 13, 2026
What Is The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels About?
This is the biggest behind-the-scenes look at Shawn MIchaels' prestigious career yet, featuring exclusive footage never before seen by fans. The doc tracks HBK's illustrious career, starting even before his 1984 professional debut, when he was just 12 years old with a pro wrestling dream in his mind. It follows Michaels' NWA origins, through his Rockers years with Marty Jannetty, into his heel era as the Heartbreak Kid, and culminating in part with the groundbreaking Attitude-Era tag team D-Generation X.
Beyond just his in-ring career, which has made him a two-time WWE Hall-of-Famer, the documentary also tracks his ups and downs in his personal life as he rose to the spotlight, as well as his post-retirement career working with up-and-coming athletes through the NXT brand.
Pro Wrestlers Interviewed In The Heartbreak Kid
- Paul “Triple H” Levesque
- The Undertaker
- Kevin Nash
- Bret Hart
- Trick Williams
- Je’Von Evans
- Joe Hendry
- Ethan Page
- Jacy Jayne
- Sol Ruca
- Shawn Spears
The Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels Trailer
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.