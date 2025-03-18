How To Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson Online And Stream Documentary Sequel Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson Online

Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson – Synopsis

It’s been six years since Dan Reed’s controversial Leaving Neverland aired, documenting two men’s stories of childhood sexual abuse by former pop star Michael Jackson. Prompting both critical acclaim and condemnation, Reed’s sequel will continue to chart Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s fight for justice as they attempt to take Michael Jackson’s estate to court, and the subsequent emotional toll. Read on as we explain below how to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online and for free from anywhere.

Allegations that the Smooth Criminal-singer had sexually abused young boys were nothing new when Leaving Neverland debuted in 2019. Claims of his predatory behavior stretched back at least as far as the early '90s. But the detailed accounts of molestation that Robson and Safechuck confessed took place at Neverland Ranch still shocked and disturbed.

Initially, at Jackson’s highly-publicised 2005 trial, they defended their idol any wrongdoing. Only with the benefit of hindsight, and after both becoming fathers to young sons, could they comprehend the complex and devastating abuse they’d experienced. “Michael Jackson was one of the kindest, most loving people I knew,” Wade Robson told The Guardian the year Leaving Neverland was released. “He also sexually abused me for seven years.”

Reed’s emotionally-bruising film won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special. But it also provoked the ire of Jackson’s most ardent fans, with Reed subsequently being inundated with hate mail and death threats.

Undeterred, Reed’s one-hour-long follow up Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson is guaranteed to get people talking once again. It’ll depict Safechuck and Robson’s ongoing journey to bring their claims against the Michael Jackson estate to court. These were twice thrown out by the California District Court. But, intent on holding companies MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures accountable for their complicity in multiple cases of child abuse, we’ll see them finally granted a civil trial, due to proceed in 2026.

Don’t miss this fascinating, headline-making sequel. Simply read the following guide for how to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online, airing for free in the UK and on YouTube elsewhere.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online free in the UK

UK viewers can watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson from Tuesday, March 18. The one-hour-long documentary will air on Channel 4 at 9pm GMT, or you can watch it on-demand via Channel 4’s catch-up service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Leaving Neverland 2, head to Channel 4

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online in the US

In North America, Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson will be available on YouTube from Tuesday, March 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, and via the Real Stories channel.

Want an upgraded, ad-free experience? Subscribe to YouTube Premium. There’s a 30-day free trial for new members. After the promo period ends, there are various membership plans, including $7.99 for students or $13.99 for an individual subscription.

Traveling outside of the UK? If you’re trying to access Channel 4 on-demand but find yourself away from home, download a VPN to connect to your country’s streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online in Canada

Canadian viewers can also watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson from Tuesday, March 18 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, thanks to Little Dot Studios. That’s the digital content company that operates the Real Stories channel on YouTube, which is where this much-anticipated documentary sequel will be available and FREE to stream.

A YouTube Premium membership allows you to ditch the ads and download content to watch on the go. There’s a 30-day trial if you’re new to the service, after which students can sign up for CA$7.99 a month, while purchasing an individual account would cost CA$12.99 a month.

Away from your usual streaming setup? Those currently abroad can download a VPN to access the same regional services you’d use back home, and from no matter where you’re located.

Can I watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson online in Australia?

There aren’t any anticipated broadcast dates for Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson in Australia. The original 2019 documentary is available to stream on Stan; however, the Aussie streaming service hasn’t confirmed whether it intends to acquire Dan Reed’s follow-up.

Temporarily out of the country? Those away from Blighty can access Channel 4 on-demand with a VPN and watch Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson like they would normally.

Leaving Neverland 2: Surviving Michael Jackson Trailer

