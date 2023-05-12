How To Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 Online From Anywhere

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8

Swipe to scroll horizontally Time and date: every Friday from May 12 at 3am ET / 12am PT Stream: Paramount Plus (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8: preview

Mama Ru's heard the rumours of Drag Race fatigue and responded with a major plot twist for Season 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. As usual, the overall winner will earn themselves $200,000 and a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame, however, one eliminated contestant will pocket $50,000 by being voted Queen of the Fame Games by viewers.

Will it give the format a glow-up or prove more ill-conceived than Lala Ri’s bag ball look? Any excuse to bring that up again.

The lip-syncing diva is one of the standout names from the AS8 cast, which also invites Alexis Michelle, Darienne Lake, Heidi N Closet, Jaymes Mansfield, Jessica Wild, Jimbo, Kahanna Montrese, Kandy Muse, Monica Beverly Hillz, Kasha Davis, and Naysha Lopez back into the werk room.

While Alexis Michelle and Kahanna Montrese have both undergone jaw-dropping transformations, Kandy Muse's facial expressions are every bit as OTT as you'll remember them to be.

Ably assisting Ru, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews and Ts Madison will be alongside a revolving cast of celebs, including Zooey Deschanel, Maude Apatow and JoJo Siwa. Make sure you know how to tune in and watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online from anywhere.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is the place to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 in the US, with new episodes arriving every Friday at 3am ET / 12am PT, starting with a double-header on May 12.

A subscription to Paramount Plus starts as $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

However, you can choose to pay $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year for access to a live feed from your local CBS affiliate, and to get rid of commercial breaks when you're streaming on-demand movies and TV shows.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States like so.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 just as you would at home.

While the show is only on Paramount Plus in the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing a streaming service from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens in the UK can subscribe to a VPN and connect to a US-based server to access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more. Stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of usuing a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus, for instance, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this case, Paramount Plus

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Viewers in Canada can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 on Crave, with new episodes arriving each Friday after a double-header on May 12.

You have a choice of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

A US citizen currently north of the border? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and access your usual streaming service (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 premieres in Australia on Friday, May 12 with a double-header, and you can tune in with a Stan subscription.

A subscription starts at AU$10 per month, though you can try Stan before you buy thanks to the 30-day free trial.

Stan streams can only be accessed if you're in Australia, so if you happen to be abroad for any reason, connect to a VPN to tune in as you would at home (opens in new tab).

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 online in the UK

Fans can watch RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 on WOW Presents Plus in the UK, with new episodes hitting the streamer at 8am BST each Friday, starting May 12.

The first episode will be streamed for free!

A WOW Presents Plus subscription costs £4.33 per month or £43.38 per year, and it's a treasure-trove of all things drag.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8 trailer