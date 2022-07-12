JLo Reveals The Scary Incident That Convinced Her To Care More About Herself Than Her Work
By Carly Levy published
A scary incident inspired JLo to take good care of herself.
It’s been a big couple of years for singer-actress-dancer Jennifer Lopez, who nabbed Oscars buzz for her role in Hustlers and went on to put on a Super Bowl halftime show with Shakira before re-igniting a romance with Ben Affleck and starring in her own documentary. As you could guess, JLo works a lot, but she says she was recently inspired to “get right” after a scary incident convinced her about the importance of self-care over your career.
Early in her career, working around the clock making albums, movies, concert performances, and still trying to be there in her personal life really wiped JLo out. In her most recent On The JLo newsletter, the star shared how a health scare led her to the importance of getting a good amount of sleep and making sure she took care of herself.
Over the course of her career, the Grammy and other awards winner has seemingly dealt with a lot of stress of the type that would impact anyone’s sleep. She reflected on feeling “invincible” until her work-life balance caught up with her after which she was “frozen.” In her newsletter, Jennifer Lopez continued to open up about the scary panic attack she went through and what the doctor told her the culprit was.
Luckily, it’s a routine that has seemingly served her well. Despite stressors– she’s spoken about dealing with media scrutiny from the tabloids, specifically related to her three failed marriages and the "brutal" way she and Ben Affleck were treated when they first started going out, these days she seems to be in a better place with her schedule.
It’s a lesson learned about how important it is to listen to your body and focus on wellness. Lopez used these lessons through her new major business move, JLo Beauty, where she stated her five beauty principles are “Sunscreen, Serum, Supplements, (vivir) Sano and SLEEP!" She also recommended that people try "That JLo Glow Serum" for a little extra boost in their day.
I personally hope Jennifer Lopez continues to be healthy so that she can continue to use her glowing talent in everything she does. Despite how important her work is to her, Lopez has managed to find a balance in still being the superstar she is while also focusing on being a loving mother and having a “fulfilling” relationship after rekindling with Ben Affleck. If you would like to get more insight into the singer's hectic career, watch her documentary Halftime on your Netflix subscription.
Just your average South Floridian cinephile who believes the pen is mightier than the sword.
