John Mulaney Gets Honest About ‘Idea People Have’ Related To Comedians And Depression And How It Always Gets Thrown Around With Robin Williams
By Adreon Patterson published
The Big Mouth actor decided to defend the late comedian's legacy.
In the world of comedy, it seems like laughs are often attached to drama. The dynamic tends to come up whenever a comedian dies. Oftentimes, depression is linked with tragic deaths in the medium, most notably with the late actor Robin Williams. It seemed the correlation didn’t sit well with comedian John Mulaney. The Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers actor got honest about the idea people have related to comedians and depression, and Williams’ name getting thrown around.
Robin Williams’ passing in 2014 shocked his devoted fans. His cause of death was tied to suicide related to depression. But his death was just one of many deaths in comedy involving mental health. Mulaney was tired of the public belief surrounding Williams and other late comics. The comedian spoke about the late Mrs. Doubtfire actor while honoring him on the Netflix special The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up.
That’s one way to tell fans and haters to stop speaking on the dead if you don’t know what happened. The act of performing isn’t always about drawing from one’s pain or tragedy. As Mulaney stated, the late actor was “just more talented” than the rest of us. While the Big Mouth star fought against this theory, Mulaney jokingly admitted many stand-up comics (including himself) deal with trauma and mental health conditions.
There’s nothing like making viewers laugh for a living. He did cop up to a few comics coming from messed-up backgrounds. Of course, Mulaney has dealt with his battles as seen with his touching and fun SNL monologue after becoming a father. But sometimes, that makes for the best comedy. The comedian got the chance to jokingly call those who might be great comedians in the making.
Despite the sadness surrounding his passing, Williams’ legacy has continued to live on years after his unexpected death. Fans still have iconic performances and stories from the likes of Hollywood writer Dan Hernandez and Good Will Hunting co-star Ben Affleck to continue the late Mork and Mindy actor’s memory.
