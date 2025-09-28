Kardashians Fans Aren't Super Happy About Kylie Jenner Recreating An Old Viral Moment
Iconic callback or soggy leftovers?
It’s not unusual to see Kylie Jenner serving up unique looks on social media, like making us all believe in the power of pink latex and proving that a full-sized lion’s head can serve as a nice brooch. However, the youngest sibling in the Kardashian-Jenner family recently reached back into her collection of greatest hits to recreate a viral moment, and the throwback did not exactly sit well with some of her fans.
Kylie Jenner Recreates Viral ‘Rise And Shine’ Video With Her Son Aire
Back in 2019, Kylie Jenner went viral while giving a tour of her home, waking up her daughter Stormi by singing, “Rise and shine!” Fans jumped on the video, remixing it and sharing their own videos, and Jenner even went on to make merch that featured her face in the center of a sun (a la Teletubbies). She recreated that moment with her son Aire in a recent video posted to TikTok:
@kyliejenner
had to recreate rise and shine w aire in the same spot at my office 🤭🤭♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
While the new version of the “Rise and Shine” video took place at Kylie Jenner’s office, not her house, the setup of the rooms was very similar, as she placed Aire in a crib near the door and told him to, “Go to sleep,” before going to the foot of the bed and singing those three iconic words.
Honestly, Aire singing, "Rise and shine," back to his mom at the end of the post is absolutely the cutest.
Fans Troll Kylie Jenner For Recycling Content
Many of the comments on Kylie Jenner’s TikTok post appreciated the throwback to 2019, especially in how she redid the moment with her younger child. However, others didn’t approve of the makeup mogul recycling old content, with fans making somewhat disparaging comments on Reddit, including:
- Reheating more nachos...great 😒❤️ – N_Ywasneverthesame
- Soggy af – lavender08x16
- Fridge full of leftovers… I guess we’ll have to make do – AVenusianMuse
- Girl, try something new. How can you be so uncreative?? – Nasus_13
- It’s in their genes…nothing original about these ppl…kopy kat rehash krap. – bookittyFk
- Kylie Cosmetics must be on its last leg with the way she's posting the kids for content farming all of a sudden. – NectarineSally3933
Fans seem to be upset that Kylie Jenner is trying to capitalize on one of her biggest social media moments from the past, rather than creating new content to reflect her life today. I think, however, that the star of The Kardashians (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription) is really proud of that moment.
At her 28th birthday bash, guests participated in a “sip-and-paint” activity in which Kylie Jenner and her friends painted that famous “Rise and Shine” sun. No wonder that viral moment was on her mind to recreate!
We don’t know yet when Kylie Jenner and her family will return to Hulu for The Kardashians Season 7, but you’ll be able to catch her big sister Kim Kardashian on the new Ryan Murphy legal drama All’s Fair, which is reportedly set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule in November.
