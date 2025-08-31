Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Husband Travis Barker's Clothes In A New Pic, And I Love How Well She Pulls Off The Look

The Kardashian-Jenner family is well-known for giving us some wild moments in celebrity fashion, like Kim Kardashian’s thirst trap that I can’t figure out, all of Kendall Jenner’s see-through looks and that one time Kylie Jenner wore a full lion’s head on her chest. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is over here just wearing her husband Travis Barker’s clothes, and I am amazed at how well she pulls it off.

Fans are waiting for news about when The Kardashians Season 7 will become available to stream with a Hulu subscription but, as of now, no date has been set for that or Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair on the 2025 TV schedule. It’s a good thing the famous family gives us plenty to talk about through their social media, and in the case of the oldest Kar-Jenner sister, it takes surprisingly little effort to look drop-dead gorgeous. Check out her Instagram Stories post:

(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

Kourtney Kardashian is totally pulling off this skater girl look, wearing a simple white tee over black jean shorts that fall past her knee. She grabbed a white belt to hold those suckers up, adding black socks and sneakers. (I’ll assume those are her own shoes, because there’s no way she and Travis Barker wear the same size, right?)

This is not the first time the Poosh boss has raided the drummer’s closet. She got some backlash from fans for sporting his Cannibal Corpse merch, and sometimes she doesn’t even need his pants — just a T-shirt and some belts. It doesn’t look like it’s a habit she intends on changing, either, as she included the caption:

Husband's clothes forever.

Who can blame her? She absolutely rocks this look, and it’s got to be exponentially more comfortable than any of the high fashion moments we’ve seen from her sisters, like Kim Kardashian’s invisible heels or her and Kendall Jenner’s dresses that were so tight they had to get creative in order to climb the stairs.

Lots of rumors have been circulating recently that Kourtney Kardashian is trying to distance herself from The Kardashians and focus on her family with Travis Barker. The two do have seven children between them — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, who Kourtney shares with Scott Disick; Alabama and Landon Barker, who Travis shares with Shanna Moakler; Moakler’s other daughter Atiana De La Hoya; and Rocky XIII Barker, Kourtney and Travis’ 2-year-old son.

That’s quite a few people to keep tabs on, but Kim Kardashian allegedly doesn’t think it’s a good enough excuse for her older sister to turn away from the thing that made them famous in the first place — their reality TV show — and it’s rumored that they get in constant fights over it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch The Kardashians On Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians and Kim's upcoming legal drama All's Well. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Do we think maybe Kim Kardashian is just a tad jealous that Kourtney’s chosen lifestyle allows her to look like a 10 in her husband’s jeans as she works around the house? No! Getting glammed up is absolutely not something that bothers the SKIMS boss, no matter how uncomfortable her outfits are.

I do have to say, though, the whole punk rock drummer thing is working for Kourtney Kardashian, and I can definitely see why she has no plans to stop wearing Travis Barker’s clothes.