Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Husband Travis Barker's Clothes In A New Pic, And I Love How Well She Pulls Off The Look
Get this girl some drumsticks!
The Kardashian-Jenner family is well-known for giving us some wild moments in celebrity fashion, like Kim Kardashian’s thirst trap that I can’t figure out, all of Kendall Jenner’s see-through looks and that one time Kylie Jenner wore a full lion’s head on her chest. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is over here just wearing her husband Travis Barker’s clothes, and I am amazed at how well she pulls it off.
Fans are waiting for news about when The Kardashians Season 7 will become available to stream with a Hulu subscription but, as of now, no date has been set for that or Kim Kardashian’s All’s Fair on the 2025 TV schedule. It’s a good thing the famous family gives us plenty to talk about through their social media, and in the case of the oldest Kar-Jenner sister, it takes surprisingly little effort to look drop-dead gorgeous. Check out her Instagram Stories post:
Kourtney Kardashian is totally pulling off this skater girl look, wearing a simple white tee over black jean shorts that fall past her knee. She grabbed a white belt to hold those suckers up, adding black socks and sneakers. (I’ll assume those are her own shoes, because there’s no way she and Travis Barker wear the same size, right?)
This is not the first time the Poosh boss has raided the drummer’s closet. She got some backlash from fans for sporting his Cannibal Corpse merch, and sometimes she doesn’t even need his pants — just a T-shirt and some belts. It doesn’t look like it’s a habit she intends on changing, either, as she included the caption:
Who can blame her? She absolutely rocks this look, and it’s got to be exponentially more comfortable than any of the high fashion moments we’ve seen from her sisters, like Kim Kardashian’s invisible heels or her and Kendall Jenner’s dresses that were so tight they had to get creative in order to climb the stairs.
Lots of rumors have been circulating recently that Kourtney Kardashian is trying to distance herself from The Kardashians and focus on her family with Travis Barker. The two do have seven children between them — Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, who Kourtney shares with Scott Disick; Alabama and Landon Barker, who Travis shares with Shanna Moakler; Moakler’s other daughter Atiana De La Hoya; and Rocky XIII Barker, Kourtney and Travis’ 2-year-old son.
That’s quite a few people to keep tabs on, but Kim Kardashian allegedly doesn’t think it’s a good enough excuse for her older sister to turn away from the thing that made them famous in the first place — their reality TV show — and it’s rumored that they get in constant fights over it.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Watch The Kardashians On Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers give subscribers access to everything the platform has to offer, including original shows like The Kardashians and Kim's upcoming legal drama All's Well. And new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.
Do we think maybe Kim Kardashian is just a tad jealous that Kourtney’s chosen lifestyle allows her to look like a 10 in her husband’s jeans as she works around the house? No! Getting glammed up is absolutely not something that bothers the SKIMS boss, no matter how uncomfortable her outfits are.
I do have to say, though, the whole punk rock drummer thing is working for Kourtney Kardashian, and I can definitely see why she has no plans to stop wearing Travis Barker’s clothes.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.