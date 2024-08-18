Kylie Jenner Stood By A Metal Rail To Get A Bikini Pic During A Storm, And It’s A Bold Choice

The members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have proven they’ll go to extreme lengths for fashion — frequently sporting dresses that severely limit their range of motion— and they are apparently just as willing to make some pretty bold moves when it comes to getting that good social media content. Kylie Jenner recently posted a video of herself posing for bikini pics next to a metal rail during a storm, and it certainly was a choice.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a thirst trap , and she was all about using the elements to her advantage to get the perfect bikini shot. Forget Jenner’s black bikini summer , and forget basic rules of storm safety, too, while you’re at it, because The Kardashians star looked positively angelic in her white swimwear as she held onto a metal railing with lightning striking in the background. Check out her TikTok video for yourself:

Between the metal Kylie Jenner was grasping and the fact that they were out on the water, the lightning in the background makes me a bit nervous and seems like kind of a bold choice. Anything for that content, though, right? I guess the lightning was still pretty far away, and it’s not like she had to be in that spot for very long to get the pic, so hopefully she was never in any real danger. It looks like she got what she was going for, too, because sure enough, those lovely storm photos popped up on her Instagram .

The fourth slide above shows that she did go at least a little further away from the railing for more pics, and you really can’t argue with the electric vibes the lightning pics add to the shoot.

One TikToker even noted how Kylie Jenner’s video referenced her children’s names, commenting:

Literally Storm in the Aire✨

Kylie Jenner seems to be in a great place in her life, as she recently celebrated her 27th trip around the sun ( Hailey Bieber showed off the Kylie Jenner cupcakes enjoyed at the birthday party). She appears to still be dating Timothée Chalamet, though they keep their romance largely under the radar , and she's refused to discuss their relationship publicly (despite being seen hanging together on a date to the movie theater).

She’s also been flaunting her impeccable fashion sense on pricey jaunts to Fashion Week and other locales across the globe. This month she even became the first member of her fashion-forward family to grace the cover of British Vogue.

