New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (January 13 - 19)

2025 may just be getting underway but the best streaming services out there aren’t saving the best for last. There’s an abundance of great movies and TV to watch this week whether you’re checking to see what’s upcoming on Netflix, what’s next on Disney+, or if you have all the streaming services at once and just need some help figuring out which app to open first.

Some highly anticipated new seasons of popular TV shows are here, as well as the finale of one of the most popular new streaming series. They are alongside a new Netflix movie that we once were afraid we might never get a chance to see. Here’s what’s coming up on streaming this week.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Finale - January 14 (Disney+)

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew has been one of the best reasons to have a Disney+ subscription in the last year. The show has been fun, funny, and very exciting. Unfortunately, the series comes to an end with this week’s episode. Whether or not we might see more of it may depend greatly on how the season wraps up.

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy - January 14 (Peacock)

With the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs set for May, the rapper and mogul is likely to continue making headlines for the next several months. What exactly went on at the star’s lavish parties, and how things got to this point, is the subject of a new series, Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy. The documentary may answer some of the fans' biggest questions, though Diddy’s legal team has already denounced the series and questioned the credibility of those that appear.

With Love, Meghan - January 15 (Netflix)

Meghan Markle doesn’t do much that doesn’t get a lot of buzz, of one kind or another. And such is the case with the latest project from the Netflix deal she and her husband made after leaving the royal family, With Love, Meghan. A lot of very loud voices have already condemned the series, which will see the Duchess of Sussex giving out cooking and gardening tips among other advice.

Harley Quinn, Season 5 - January 16 (Max)

A new DCU recently debuted on Max with James Gunn’s animated Creature Commandos, but that doesn’t mean that non-DCU animated projects are a thing of the past. Season 5 of Harley Quinn, the hyper-violent animated series, debuts this week if you’ve got a Max subscription.

Severance, Season 2 - January 17 (Apple TV+)

It's been nearly three years since Severance debuted and if you’ve been keeping your Apple TV+ subscription in order to be ready when Season 2 arrived, that patience is about to finally pay off. The early critical response to Severance Season 2 has been quite good, indicating that the long wait may have actually been worth it.

Back in Action -January 17 (Netflix)

Back in Action is a fitting title for a movie that Jamie Foxx almost didn’t finish making. It was during this production that Foxx had a health emergency that made headlines. Luckily, he survived, with apparently little to no lasting effects. The movie, which you can watch with a Netflix subscription, stars Foxx and a briefly out-of-retirement Cameron Diaz as a married couple and former CIA agents, who find themselves thrust back into the work they did before starting their family.

From great new series to high-profile movies it's a strong week no matter what streaming platforms you watch.