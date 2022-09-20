Pete Davidson Pops Up In A Sweet Selfie With His Mom On Her Birthday

Since Pete Davidson is no longer showing up in selfies next to Kim Kardashian , and with Kanye West having less of a reason to roast his ex-wife’s ex-boyfriend , the world has been seeing less of the former Saturday Night Live comedian on Instagram lately. As the actor has no social media accounts himself, it seems like fans might be limited to seeing him mostly on screen in one of his many post- SNL projects — which is undoubtedly how he prefers it. However, mom’s birthday is always the exception to the rule, and Davidson popped up in the sweetest pic with his mom and sister to celebrate the matriarch.

Amy Davidson appears to have celebrated another trip around the sun with her two kiddos — Pete Davidson and his younger sister Casey. She marked the occasion by sharing the cutest family photo on her Instagram :

A post shared by 💙💙💙 (@amyymarie118) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

They are quite an adorable trio, and I can see why Amy Davidson proclaims herself the luckiest mom! It’s never been a secret how close Pete Davidson is with his family, even introducing them to Kim Kardashian earlier this year. The actor tragically lost his dad in the September 11 attacks , leaving his mom to raise him and his sister on her own. The comedian has said he went through an understandably rough time after that, but was a “fucking nightmare.”

It seems like comedy has been a good outlet, and now he is starting to channel that energy more into acting. He also has expressed that his “dream” is to have a kid and be the father he didn’t get to have. Amy Davidson would probably have no issues with that, as she had seemed really excited at the prospect of her son having a baby with the SKIMS founder .

But the reality star and Pete Davidson may have been in different phases of their life, with the Meet Cute actor possibly ready to start a family and the SKIMS founder already being a mother to four. This might have played a role in their breakup after just nine months together.

What certainly didn’t help Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship was Kanye West’s social media attacks, which reportedly caused the comedian to seek trauma therapy following his split from the reality star. Ye’s threats and constant rants became a security concern for the SNL alum , as well as for his family, as it was reported that people kept showing up at Amy Davidson’s house.

That chapter of his life has apparently closed, and while the Wizards! star was reportedly pretty “torn up” in the days and weeks following the end of his relationship, he’s apparently come to see why they were not meant to be together in the long term. It was sad news for fans of the couple, and for those who enjoyed seeing more the comedy star on their social media timelines, but who can really argue if the rare shots of him now are as cute as the one from his mom’s birthday?