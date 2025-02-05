How To Watch Amandaland Online And Stream Motherland Spin-Off For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Amandaland Online

Three long years after we last heard from the MCU (Motherland Cinematic Universe), the Robert Downey Jr. of school run politics returns. Divorced, downsizing and the mother of teenage boys, Lucy Punch’s (A Series of Unfortunate Events) Amanda has got her work cut out in this new spin-off sitcom. If anyone can manage it, it’s probably not Amanda, but she’ll bring heaps of gusto and plenty of main character energy along with her. So, read on below as we explain how to watch Amandaland online and for free and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

When the riotously funny Motherland low-key concluded by ruining everyone’s Christmas with a downer of a special in 2022, it seemed like goodbye to the yummy mummies of London’s obnoxiously middle-class Queen’s Park. That show revolved around Anna Maxwell Martin’s (Line of Duty) chaotic Julia, who was forever one step behind Alpha mum Amanda. Over the course of the show, their animosity softened, of course, with marriage troubles and failed businesses drawing out a softer side of the acerbic pack leader with even long-suffering ‘friend’ Anne (Phillipa Dunne, The Woman in the Wall) thriving as Amanda’s facade of domestic bliss fell apart.

Anyone worried that we might have another Joey on our hands, rest assured this is far more likely to be a Frasier, with the original creative team of Holly Walsh, Helen Serafinowicz and Bad Sisters’ Sharon Horgan back on board. Of the revival, Horgan says “"I was genuinely sad having to say goodbye to Motherland. There's such a fondness for that show and those characters. So it was a real thrill to get to pick up the further adventures of Amanda. Lucy is at the top of her game in the role and joined by an incredibly funny and talented new cast. We can't wait to showcase the next challenges of parenthood and the very particular kind of friendship the school gates bring.”

And what challenges they’ll be, as Amanda ups sticks to South Harlesden (SoHa, darling), and finds herself confronted with the teenage parenting horrors of binge drinking, social media and eco anxiety. But she won’t be entirely alone – although she may wish she was – as both her mother (Joanna Lumley, reprising her Motherland guest role) and Anne are along for the ride. As are potential suitors for the newly single mother, namely Samuel Anderson’s fellow parent Mal and Peter Serafinowicz’ (The Gentlemen) South African property developer Johannes.

Read on below for all you need to watch Amandaland online from anywhere and for free on BBC iPlayer.

(Image credit: BBC)

Amandaland will premiere on BBC One on Wednesday, February 5 at 9pm GMT. You'll also be able to stream the full six-episode boxset on the same date, for free, from 6am GMT via BBC iPlayer.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Can I watch Amandaland in the US?

Motherland can be streamed on MGM+ in the US. While there's no confirmation that Amandaland will end up there too, with Lionsgate handling international distribution, we wouldn't be surprised if it joins it's 'mother' show.

Can I watch Amandaland in Canada?

Again, we'd expect Amandaland to stream on MGM+ in Canada, but check back for concrete details as they arrive.

How to watch Amandaland online in Australia

(Image credit: Stan)

Amandaland will stream exclusively on Stan in Australia from Thursday, February 6. That's also where you'll find all episodes of the OG Motherland.

Stan prices start at AU$12 per month, up to $22 for the premium tier

Amandaland Trailer

All six episodes of Amandaland will arrive on BBC iPlayer in the UK on Wednesday, February 5 at 6am GMT. The show will premiere in Australia the following day. North American release dates are TBC.

U.K. viewers can also watch episodes weekly on BBC One (9pm GMT) on the following schedule:

Episode 1: "House Party" – Wednesday, February 5

– Wednesday, February 5 Episode 2: "Car Boot" – Wednesday, February 12

– Wednesday, February 12 Episode 3: "New Job" – Wednesday, February 19

– Wednesday, February 19 Episode 4: "Boyfriends" – Wednesday, February 26

– Wednesday, February 26 Episode 5: "Camping" – Wednesday, March 5

– Wednesday, March 5 Episode 6: "The Heesas" – Wednesday, March 12

Amandaland Cast

Lucy Punch as Amanda

Joanna Lumley as Felicity

Philippa Dunne as Anne

Samuel Anderson as Mal

Siobhan McSweeney as Della

Rochenda Sandall as Fi

Ekow Quartey as JJ

Peter Serafinowicz as Johannes