How To Watch Black Cake Online And Stream All Episodes Of Oprah-Produced Adaptation Online

Having been lauded by Oprah Winfrey and gaining a coveted spot on Barack Obama's favorite books list of 2022, it's no surprise that Charmaine Wilkerson’s best-selling novel Black Cake has been given the Hulu Original small screen treatment. And we have all the information you need to watch Black Cake online.

Black Cake is a family drama that spans the decades. When matriarch Eleanor Bennett loses her battle with cancer in present day USA, her will reading reveals secrets to her two children Benny (Adrienne Warren) and Byron (Ashley Thomas) that have been deeply buried for years. Amidst their own sibling rift, the sister and brother start a journey of discovery with everything they thought they knew about their ancestry having to be entirely revaluated.

Meanwhile in an alternative timeline in the 1960s, we see the spirited young Covey (Mia Isaac) frantically flee from her wedding day and escape her loved ones and Caribbean homelife in tragic circumstances. A lost soul in a hostile new country, she has to rebuild her life from the bottom up – even if that means abandoning her entire identity forever more.

You don't need to be the most ardent box-set binger to guess that the dual narratives are inextricably linked, with Benny and Byron putting the jigsaw together piece by piece to discover a story that is by turns heart breaking and life affirming.

It may not be the most starry cast, but a producing credit for Oprah herself means that this is clearly going to be a TV event worth tuning into. Find out how to watch Black Cake online and stream all episodes as they land with our guide.

How to watch Black Cake in the US

The first three episodes of the Black Cake miniseries drop at the same time on Hulu on Wednesday, November 1.

Thereafter, the remaining five episodes land weekly every Wednesday, culminating in the finale on December 6.

A Hulu subscription start from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) if you don't mind ads, or $17.99 a month to go commercial-free. But if you haven't used Hulu before, you can also give it a try for nothing with its 30-day free trial.

Or, if you're in the market for a full over-the-top streaming service, Hulu + Live TV plan starts from $76.99 a month and includes 85+ premium TV channels, all Hulu content on catch-up, as well as access to Disney+ and sports specialist ESPN+. You can pay more to remove ads.

Watch Black Cake online with the Disney Plus bundle

If you like the idea of Hulu but want to get an even better value plan, then the Disney Plus bundle may be for you. Combining Hulu with Disney Plus , there's thousands of hours of TV to suit all tastes. And if there's a sports fan in the household, you can add ESPN Plus for a just few dollars more.

Disney Plus bundle: from $9.99 a month

Considering Disney Plus starts at $7.99, paying a couple of bucks extra per month to upgrade to the Disney Plus bundle is terrific value. Already getting everything Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, The Simpsons, throw in the whole Hulu catalog, too, and that's a lot of TV for less than $10 a month. If you can stretch to $14.99, you can also add a world of live sports thanks to ESPN+. And if you like the sound of all that but just can't stand ads, then go all out with the Disney Plus Duo and Trio Premium plan options.

Watch Black Cake online in Canada

Drama fans in Canada can watch Black Cake on Disney Plus. The first three episodes appear on Wednesday, November 1 with new episodes set to land weekly on Wednesdays thereafter.

Not yet a subscriber? You can get Disney Plus from $7.99 a month with its new ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard ($11.99 a month/$119.99 annually or Premiume ($14.99 a month/$149.99 a year) plan.

Watch Black Cake in Australia

Much like in Canada, a Disney Plus subscription is what you need Down Under to watch Black Cake.

Episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays, with the first three hitting the platform on Wednesday, November 1.

Go monthly for $13.99 or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 - by getting an annual plan for $139.99.

Can I watch Black Cake in the UK?

Strangely, no premiere date has yet been announced for the UK. Usually Disney Plus releases are universal, but those wanting to watch Black Cake will have to be patient.

We can only assume that the House of Mouse will be the platform to watch it, but that is yet to be confirmed.

The Disney Plus price in the UK now starts from £4.99 a month with the introduction of the ad-supported plan. Alternatively you can continue an ad-free experience and pay £7.99 a month for its Standard plan. For 4K streams you'll need the Premium plan, which costs £10.99 a month.

Both the Standard and Premium plan have the option of signing up for a year in advance and getting 12 months for the price of 10, costing £79.90 and £109.90 respectively.

Black Cake Trailer

What Is The Release Date Of Black Cake? Black Cake premieres with its first three episodes on Wednesday, November 1 on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in other territories. Unlike some other Hulu Originals, Black Cake will then be drip-fed on a weekly basis and end on December 6. Episode 1: "Covey" - November 1

Episode 2: "Coventina" - November 1

Episode 3: "Eleanor" - November 1

Episode 4: "Mrs Bennett" - November 8

Episode 5: TBA - November 15

Episode 6: TBA - November 22

Episode 7: TBA - November 29

Episode 8: TBA - December 6