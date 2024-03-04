How To Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 Online And Live Stream Season 23 Episodes From Anywhere

Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere: Monday, March 4 at 9pm GMT New episodes: every day (except Saturdays) at the same time Channel: ITV1 Free stream: watch on ITVX (UK) live or on-demand Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23: Preview

If Big Brother has the capacity to make household names of regular people, Celebrity Big Brother has the knack of bestowing infamy upon the already-famous. As such, it's been a reliable conveyor belt for incidents that have adhered to past contestants like the proverbial to a shovel. And still they sign up in their droves.

Presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will officially unveil the Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 housemates on the live launch show on Monday, March 4, but several names have cropped up in leaks with such regularity that it would be a shock if the rumours were unfounded.

Lesser-spotted (in recent times) X-Factor duo Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne are expected to be involved, as are former This Morning host Fern Britton, controversial sauce perveyor Levi Roots, Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu and, perhaps most intriguingly of all, Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of Kate Middleton whose chequered history is littered with scandals and serious misdemeanours.

Read on to find out how to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 Season 23 online for FREE from anywhere.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 premieres on Monday, March 4 on ITV1 and streaming service ITVX at 9pm GMT.

New episodes will be broadcast on ITV1 every evening at 9pm, from Sunday through to Friday (with no broadcast on Saturdays). There will be 17 episodes in total, with the main show being followed directly by the hour-long companion series, Big Brother: Late & Live, on ITV2.

ITV1 is a free-to-air channel in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform.

You can sign up for an ITVX account for free. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Celebrity Big Brother UK, head to ITVX.

Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 in the US?

There aren't any confirmed plans for Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 to be broadcast by any Stateside network. The celebrities wouldn't really translate, plus CBS appears to have abandoned its own version of Celebrity Big Brother, focusing instead on the civilian iteration.

But remember, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 online in Australia?

There’s no option to stream Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 in Australia either. The celebrity spinoff has been long since abandoned Down Under, but if you're a franchise fan, the 16th season of the Australian version of Big Brother will likely air on the Seven Network in November.

Can I watch Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 online in Canada?

Canadians won’t be able to hear those wonderful Geordie tones pronounce that “Barry is currently eating a boiled egg”, because Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 has no confirmed broadcaster in Canada.

That’s probably got something to do with Global TV having its own very successful version of Big Brother franchise, with Big Brother Season 12 airing in tandem with the UK celebrity spinoff.

However, any Brits travelling away home in Canada can access their home services and watch Celebrity Big Brother concurrent with the UK by using a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024

(Image credit: ITV)

Who are the Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 contestants? The Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 contestants won't be announced until the launch show on Monday, March 4, but there's intense speculation surrounding several faces on the regular celebrity circuit. These include Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne, Nikita Kuzmin, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Fern Britton.

How often will episodes of Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024 air? New episodes air at 9pm GMT every day from Sunday to Friday, with additional late-night footage streaming seven days a week exclusively on ITVX. There will be 17 episodes in total, with the final set to air on Friday, March 22.

When will the first eviction be on Celebrity Big Brother 2024? The date of the first live eviction is yet to be announced, but we do know that there will be two per week, with one taking place on Fridays.

Who is hosting Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024? Friends and fellow presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best will share hosting duties on Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23, as well as its companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live.

(Image credit: ITV)

Where is the Celebrity Big Brother UK Season 23 house? The contestants' temporary home is at Garden Studios in North London, which was described as “the largest-scale film studio in central London” when it was unveiled for the latest civilian series last year.

Will Marcus Bentley return to narrate Celebrity Big Brother? Yes! He’s narrated every season of Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother so far. And it wouldn’t be the same without that endearing Geordie accent.

What channel can I watch Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live be on? On ITV2 right after each episode of the main show. Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live will give viewers the latest scoop from special guests and recently evicted contestants.