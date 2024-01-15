How To Watch Emmys Awards 2023 Online And Live Stream From Anywhere

How To Watch The Emmys 2023 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: Monday, January 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT US Channel: Fox Streams: Hulu (US) | CTV (CA) | Sky (UK) | Binge (AU) Use ExpressVPN to stream 100% risk-free from anywhere

Watch The Emmys 2023: Preview

Like a masterfully written suspense thriller, the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards have been tantalisingly hanging over Hollywood for the last few months and – on Monday, January 15 – we'll finally get to know who the winners and losers are. In this article, we have all the information you need to watch 2023 Emmys streams from wherever you are in the world.

Delayed from September thanks to the now-resolved writers' strike, 11-time Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) is taking the reins of the three-hour ceremony that will recognise the very best dramas, comedies, reality series, talk shows, specials and performances to hit the small screen in the previous year.

The mighty Succession leads the way with 14 nominations. Having concluded in dramatic style with its fifth and final season in 2023, it will inevitably add to its tally of 13 Primetime Emmy trophies to date. The show's biggest competition in the drama series categories will come from White Lotus with 12 nominations of its own.

Netflix's Beef is the runaway most nominated limited series, with its lead stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun both taking home Golden Globes just last Sunday for their performances. While Ted Lasso leads the comedy field – its eight nominations betters Barry and The Bear with six apiece. And Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is looking to make it eight wins in a row in the variety series category.

With television's great and good converging at LA's Peacock Theater, it's always a star-studded event on the awards calendar. So read on to find out how to watch the Emmys 2023 online and from anywhere.

Watch The Emmys 2023 online in the US

You’ll need to tune in to Fox to watch the Emmys live in the US this year, with proceedings starting at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on Monday, January 15.

Don't have cable or an antenna? No worries. You can watch the Emmy Awards through a bunch of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Sling TV, where local Fox channels are available in select markets with its Sling Blue plan. Sling TV prices start from £40 a month, though you can save 50% on your first month.

Alternatively, FuboTV is a pricier but more comprehensive OTT option. Fox comes with its entry-level Pro plan for $74.99 a month, and new users can give it a try and watch the Emmys without cost with FuboTV's 7-day free trial.

If you can't catch the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony live or are happy to wait, it will also stream from Tuesday, January 16 on Hulu. Hulu subscriptions start from only $7.99 a month (or $79.99 for a whole year) and you can give it a try with its 30-day free trial. Even better value comes from the Disney Plus bundle where you can add a year of Disney+ for only $2 more a month.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your streaming services from back home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the US with our guide below.

How to watch Emmys 2023 online from outside your country

On vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and still want to stream the Emmy Awards on a streaming service as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in your home country.

That means those overseas can subscribe to a VPN and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

Watch the Emmys as if you were at home with a VPN

Of all the VPNs out there that can help change your IP address, ExpressVPN is the very best around for streaming. It's great for watching a multitude of streaming services when overseas, too. It runs on pretty much every device you can think of, has superb 24/7 customer service if you need help, and even has a 30-day money back guarantee so that you can try it out risk-free.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install - as we say, ExpressVPN is the total package when it comes to great streaming VPNs

2. Connect to a server - most good VPNs make it super simple to connect to a server in the US or whatever country you require

3. Stream away! - login to your chosen streaming service and stream like you were in your home country

How to watch The Emmys 2023 online in Canada

CTV will be providing live Emmys coverage for Canadian TV fans on Monday, January 15 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on its CTV2 channel, simultaneously with the US broadcast.

But if you’re not around to watch it live, don’t worry. You can catch-up through CTV's on-demand service – although bear in mind you’ll need to enter your cable login details to access the ceremony.

Canadians out of the country on their regional service will be prevented from watching the 2023 Emmys due to geo-blocking restrictions – but a solution is readily available. Just download a VPN and you’ll be free to watch your favorite live TV channels and shows from wherever.

How to watch The Emmys 2023 in the UK

Starting at 1am GMT on Tuesday morning, the Emmys aren't being broadcast live in the UK. Instead, a two-hour recap of the ceremony will be shown on Sky TV's Sky Showcase and Sky Max channels at 9pm GMT on Tuesday, January 16.

Sky subscribers will also be able to stream the Emmys online via the provider's Sky Go app for web browsers, smartphones and a wide variety of streaming devices.

As well as being available with all basic Sky packages, both Sky Showcase and Sky Max are available via Now Entertainment with prices starting from £6.99 a month.

How to watch Emmys 2023 online in Australia

The 2023 Emmy Awards will be shown in all their live glamor in Australia at 12pm AEDT on Tuesday, January 16 on the Arena channel.

Foxtel's streaming services Foxtel Now and Binge will also make the ceremony available to stream Down Under.

Binge is a great value option and is available on a whole host of devices (including smartphones, games consoles, Smart TVs, Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, etc), costs from only $10 per month and you can give it a go with a 7-day FREE trial.

Foxtel Now, a slightly pricier service that lets you either watch Fox Showcase programming live or on-demand as and when you want. Its Essentials base pack begins at AU$25 a month.

Emmys 2023 Nominations

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid's Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Head to the Emmys website for the full list of nominations