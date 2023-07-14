How To Watch Foundation Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly Of The Epic Sci-Fi Series

Watch Foundation Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: July 14 New episodes: every Friday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch Foundation Season 2: Synopsis

The millennia-spanning Empire begins its collapse as the Foundation prepares for war against its despotic Emperor. Based on the award-winning collection of sci-fi stories by Isaac Asimov, Foundation delivers a breathtakingly cinematic saga with a dramatic story about to go supernova as the show enters its second season. Strap in and read on below for how to watch Foundation Season 2 online.

Chernobyl’s Jared Harris returns as Hari Seldon – a mathematician whose probability-based predictions about the demise of the Galactic Empire pit him against its ruler Cleon XII (Lee Pace) – alongside Lou Llobell (Voyagers) as Seldon’s prophetic protégé Gaal and the BAFTA-nominated Leah Harvey.

The series will also welcome a wealth of new cast members. Among them are Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, The Wheel of Time’s Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands) in the role of Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, and Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera, Renegades), an enigmatic figure known as Hober Mallow.

Set 138 years after last season's finale, Season 2 will find Gaal united with Salvor (Harvey) back on Synnax. They’ll discover beings called Mentalics with the power to mould people’s minds as Gaal experiences recurring visions of “despair, death, destruction," and intergalactic conflict looms as the increasingly unhinged Emperor prepares to stamp out the Foundation forces amassing against him.

Dazzled by Dune and gripped by House of the Dragon? Then you’ll be hooked by Foundation’s epic scope and spectacular FX. Keep reading to discover how to watch Foundation Season 2 online.

How to watch Foundation Season 2 Online

(Image credit: Apple)

The premiere of Foundation Season 2 lands on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV Plus. There are 10 episodes in total, each just under an hour long. A new instalment is added to at the same time each week with the final episode arriving on September 15.

If you don't already have an Apple TV Plus subscription, plans start from $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.

However, you can take advantage of a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial first.

Foundation Season 2 trailer

Foundation Season 2 release schedule