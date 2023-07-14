How To Watch Foundation Season 2 Online And Stream New Episodes Weekly Of The Epic Sci-Fi Series
The Foundation prepares for war against despotic Emperor Day
Watch Foundation Season 2
|Release date: July 14
|New episodes: every Friday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST
|Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus
Watch Foundation Season 2: Synopsis
The millennia-spanning Empire begins its collapse as the Foundation prepares for war against its despotic Emperor. Based on the award-winning collection of sci-fi stories by Isaac Asimov, Foundation delivers a breathtakingly cinematic saga with a dramatic story about to go supernova as the show enters its second season. Strap in and read on below for how to watch Foundation Season 2 online.
Chernobyl’s Jared Harris returns as Hari Seldon – a mathematician whose probability-based predictions about the demise of the Galactic Empire pit him against its ruler Cleon XII (Lee Pace) – alongside Lou Llobell (Voyagers) as Seldon’s prophetic protégé Gaal and the BAFTA-nominated Leah Harvey.
The series will also welcome a wealth of new cast members. Among them are Isabella Laughland as Brother Constant, The Wheel of Time’s Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands) in the role of Queen Sareth of Cloud Dominion, and Dimitri Leonidas (Riviera, Renegades), an enigmatic figure known as Hober Mallow.
Set 138 years after last season's finale, Season 2 will find Gaal united with Salvor (Harvey) back on Synnax. They’ll discover beings called Mentalics with the power to mould people’s minds as Gaal experiences recurring visions of “despair, death, destruction," and intergalactic conflict looms as the increasingly unhinged Emperor prepares to stamp out the Foundation forces amassing against him.
Dazzled by Dune and gripped by House of the Dragon? Then you’ll be hooked by Foundation’s epic scope and spectacular FX. Keep reading to discover how to watch Foundation Season 2 online.
How to watch Foundation Season 2 Online
The premiere of Foundation Season 2 lands on Friday, July 14 on Apple TV Plus. There are 10 episodes in total, each just under an hour long. A new instalment is added to at the same time each week with the final episode arriving on September 15.
If you don't already have an Apple TV Plus subscription, plans start from $6.99/£6.99/AU$9.99 per month.
However, you can take advantage of a 7-day Apple TV Plus free trial first.
Foundation Season 2 trailer
Foundation Season 2 release schedule
- Episode 1, Title TBC – July 14
- Episode 2, Title TBC – July 21
- Episode 3, "King and Commoner" – July 28
- Episode 4, "Where the Stars Are Scattered Thinly" – August 4
- Episode 5, "The Sighted and the Seen" – August 11
- Episode 6, "Why The Gods Made Wine" – August 18
- Episode 7, Title TBC – August 25
- Episode 8, "The Last Empress" – September 1
- Episode 9, "Long Ago, Not Far Away" – September 8
- Episode 10, "Creation Myths" – September 15
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Daniel Pateman has been a freelance writer since 2018 and writing for fun for much longer. He currently works across Future Plc brands like TechRadar, T3, Games Radar, and What Hi-Fi?, where he has produced detailed guides on the best streaming services and regularly writes How to Watch pieces informing our readers where to watch the hottest new films and TV shows.
In addition to his work with Future, Daniel writes broadly on topics across the cultural spectrum, including photography, sculpture, painting, and film, the latter being the medium closest to his heart. He’s been published in Aesthetica, The Brooklyn Rail, and Eyeline magazine, interviewed various artists and has reviewed exhibitions within the UK and internationally. He’s also commissioned by curators and artists to help produce catalogue essays, press releases, and museum wall text.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mick Joest
By Ryan LaBee