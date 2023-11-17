How To Watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 Online For Free and From Anywhere

How To Watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date and time: November 19 at 9pm GMT (UK) New episodes: Approx 9pm GMT every night Free stream: ITVX (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here: Preview

As synonymous with the Christmas build-up as Michael Bublé and the Coca-Cola commercial, I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here returns to our screens with a new batch of campmates all hoping to be crowned King or Queen of the Jungle. With Ant & Dec assuming their usual roles as hosts, it’s time for three weeks of Bushtucker Trials, Dingo Dollars and everyone’s favourite, The Cyclone.

So far, ten contestants have been announced to be entering the jungle, although expect more surprise campmates along the way. Famous faces confirmed for this year include First Dates maitre d’ and culinary roadtripper Fred Sirieix; controversial ex-politician and GB News host Nigel Farage; JLS star and TV presenter Marvin Humes and This Morning host Josie Gibson. Alongside them, expect to see Jamie Lynn Spears, pop star, actress and sister of Britney Spears; Nick Pickard, Hollyoaks legend; Grace Dent, Masterchef and Great British Menu critic and Nella Rose, YouTube fashion influencer. Radio DJ and Made in Chelsea Sam Thompson and Eastenders actress Danielle Harold round out the initial class of 2023.

As always, the first week will be about the campmates getting to know one another, but after that it’ll be down to the British public to vote for their eventual winner, with the contestant with the least votes leaving the camp each day. And if you just can’t wait until Sunday, remember this is our second helping of jungle antics in 2023, with all-star show I'm a Celebrity South Africa having already aired this year and being available on ITVX for free, right now.

With some big personalities and some controversial names headed Down Under, this could be the most explosive series of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here yet. Read on as we explain how to watch I'm a Celebrity online and from anywhere.

Watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here online in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 starts on Sunday November 19 at 9pm GMT on ITV. Don't worry if you miss it though, because you can catch up 100% for free via ITVX, ITV's on-demand streaming platform. You can also stream episodes as they air, directly on the app.

Sign up is free for an ITVX account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA).

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access ITVX back home

How to watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here just as you would at home.

While ITVX is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on ITVX from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including ITVX, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for ITVX, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, head to ITVX.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 in the US?

Sadly, I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here doesn't have a broadcaster in the US and there are no plans to bring the UK reality show to the states.

However, if you're a Brit abroad, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with the UK using a VPN.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 in Australia?

The UK version of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here isn't currently aired in Australia, however, Bushtucker Trial fans can catch the Aussie version when it returns on Network Ten in Spring next year. In the meantime, previous seasons of I'm a Celeb Australia are available on the channel's streaming service, 10Play

Remember, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

Can I watch I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023 in Canada?

Unfortunately, Canada doesn't have an official broadcaster for I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here at present. However, this year saw the debut of Canada's own French language version which is available via TVA Plus and will air a second series sometime in 2024.

Of course, if you're a Brit traveling in Canada and want to catch all the I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here action from back home, you can do so with a VPN.

Which Celebrities Are I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023? Nella Rose - YouTube Influencer

Nigel Farage - Former Politician and GB News Host

Grace Dent - Food Critic

Marvin Humes - JLS Star and TV Presenter

Danielle Harold - Eastenders Actor

Nick Pickard - Hollyoaks Legend

Jamie Lynn Spears - Pop star and actress

Sam Thompson - Radio DJ and TV presenter

Josie Gibson - This Morning Host

Fred Sirieix - TV Personality

How Do I Vote In I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023? After the campmates have been in camp for a week, voting will begin on I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here. In order to have your say on who should win the 2023 season, you'll be able to cast your vote via the I'm A Celeb Get Me Outta Here app. The app is available on both the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store. Voting and download of the app is free – though it's worth noting the app is only available in UK app stores. You'll also only get to cast one vote per voting round. Please do not try to vote while watching on catch-up.

Who is presenting I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2023? As always, the main ITV show will be presented by Ant & Dec who will do their best to keep a straight face during the bushtucker trials and we're sure make a few nods and winks to camera throughout.