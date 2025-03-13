How To Watch Long Bright River Online And Stream The Liz Moore Adaptation From Anywhere

How To Watch Long Bright River Online

Watch Long Bright River: Synopsis

Looking for the new Mare of Easttown? This gripping limited series, about a Philadelphia cop desperate to find her missing sister after a wave of murders devastates the community she vowed to protect, should more than satisfy. By turns raw, unflinching, and deeply personal, the show is anchored by a career-best performance from Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout). We explain below how to watch Long Bright River online in the US and from anywhere when all episodes drop.

Long Bright River looks to have the hallmarks of a must-watch series. First off, it’s based on a New York Times Bestselling novel by Liz Moore, which debuted in 2020 to rave reviews – including from People magazine, who praised it as “a thriller par excellence […] powerful and genre-defying.” Moore subsequently co-wrote the TV serialisation alongside Nikki Toscano (The Offer, Hunters), and very wisely cast Emmy winner Amanda Seyfried in the lead role. Her compassionate portrayal of steadfast cop Mickey Fitzpatrick is guaranteed to wow, with showrunner Toscano advising viewers to “strap yourself in—‘cause this is Amanda like you’ve never seen her before.”

Elevating the series above its police procedural roots is the compelling sibling relationship at its heart, one inspired by Moore’s own family history with addiction. Flitting between the series’ present mystery and Mickey’s past, we’re shown the deep bond she shared with her sister Kacey (Ashleigh Cummings) growing up. But their adult lives diverge. Despite being raised in the same deprived neighborhood, Kacey becomes an addict, living a transitory and dangerous life on the streets, while Mickey avoids the fate of many of her peers and finds purpose as a Philadelphia police officer instead.

Then Kacey vanishes. In the following days, three women are found murdered in quick succession. Mickey is determined to track down her sister with the help of Truman Dawes (Nicholas Pinnock) and collar the killer. Both, however, find themselves at the center of a much bigger conspiracy that will put all of their lives at risk.

An emotionally-charged thriller set in the City of Brotherly Love, and featuring a sensational turn by Seyfried, you won’t want to miss this new series. Simply read the following viewing guide for how to watch Long Bright River online and stream all eight episodes, inside and outside of the US,.

Want to read the book first?

You can pick up a copy of the best-selling novel, Long Bright River by Liz Moore, for as little as $15 through a number of formats. Set in Philadelphia during the opioid crisis, the book follows two sisters, once close now at odds with each other. One is rocked by addiction, while the other walks the same streets as a police officer. When Kacey goes missing,

How to watch Long Bright River online in the US

Get ready to see Amanda Seyfried shine in this heart-wrenching thriller. Exclusive to Peacock, American viewers can watch Long Bright River online from Thursday, March 13, with all eight episodes available to binge-watch from first thing Thursday morning.

Don’t have a Peacock subscription yet? Plans start from $7.99 a month. Alternatively, pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

Although Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial right now, you can save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

Traveling abroad right now? If you're an American temporarily out of the country, download a VPN to access the same services you’d enjoy back home.

How to watch Long Bright River from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Long Bright River online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

How to watch Long Bright River online in Canada

The eight-part limited series will be exclusive to Crave for Canadian viewers. They can watch Long Bright River online in sync with its US release, on March 13, when all eight episodes are made available for streaming.

Crave plans start from CA$9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. Upgrade to Crave Standard at CA$14.99 per month and get four simultaneous streams. However, the CA$22 Premium plan offers the best value. It’s the only option with no ads, and lets you stream live channels and download content to watch on the go. You can also save by signing up for an annual plan, each of which offers 12 months for the price of 10.

How to watch Long Bright River online in Australia

Aussies can watch Long Bright River, and stream the thrilling murder mystery series based on Liz Moore’s bestselling novel, with a subscription to Stan. Like in the US, the entire series will be available from Thursday, March 13.

Not yet registered for Stan? A basic membership costs AU$12 per month, with the top-tier option costing AU$22 a month and providing 4K Ultra HD Video quality and the ability to download content to watch on multiple device. And, unlike a lot of services, every subscription option is ad-free.

A quick note: Stan is geo-blocked outside of Australia. That means if you're not currently Down Under, you’ll want to download a VPN to appear back at home.

Can I watch Long Bright River online in the UK?

To our knowledge, this limited series hasn’t been picked up for streaming in the UK yet. A lot of Peacock content is acquired by Sky and made available via its on-demand service NOW. That’s been the case with Poker Face, Bel-Air, and more recently, The Day of the Jackal. However, Long Bright River doesn't seem to have had the same luck. Should we get wind of a future release date, we’ll be sure to let you know here.

Currently visiting another country? Use a VPN to access geo-restricted services like Peacock like you normally would.

Long Bright River Trailer

Long Bright River Episode Synopses

Long Bright River – Episode 1: Thursday, March 13

“A Philadelphia police officer believes a string of suspected overdoses among sex workers in her district may be homicides, and she may have a personal connection; when a red truck seems to be following her, she fears for her family's safety.”

Long Bright River – Episode 2: Thursday, March 13

“Mickey grapples with guilt about her sister as questions mount surrounding the murdered women; Truman connects Mickey to a new suspect in the case; Mickey takes drastic measures to keep Thomas at his private school.”

Long Bright River – Episode 3: Thursday, March 13

“Mickey puts herself in danger while following up on the Dock lead; Mickey brings Thomas and Truman to her family's Thanksgiving; Paula's reaction to a new piece of evidence makes Mickey question everything.”

Long Bright River – Episode 4: Thursday, March 13

“Thomas' birthday party stirs up painful childhood memories for Mickey as tensions with Simon boil over; an unexpected connection between the murder victims leads Mickey and Truman to pursue a new lead.”

Long Bright River – Episode 5: Thursday, March 13

“Mickey and Truman grow closer as they follow their new lead; a new victim complicates the case of the murdered women and raises the stakes in the hunt to find Kacey; Mickey reckons with her past choices.”

Long Bright River – Episode 6: Thursday, March 13

“An unlikely ambush leaves Mickey reeling; Mickey and Truman's bond deepens as they spend the holidays together with Thomas; a Christmas revelation helps Mickey get closer to the truth about Kacey, but it drives a wedge between her and Gee.”

Long Bright River – Episode 7: Thursday, March 13

“Mickey confronts the consequences of naming Paula; Mickey and her family reconnect; a new development in the Jimmy Scanlon disappearance leads Mickey and Truman to surprising, yet familiar places.”

Long Bright River – Episode 8: Thursday, March 13

“Mickey makes a big mistake in her hunt for the killer; her family helps to right the problem; a major showdown unites the neighborhood, but it turns deadly.”

Who Is In The Cast of Long Bright River?

Amanda Seyfried as Mickey Fitzpatrick

Nicholas Pinnock as Truman Dawes

Ashleigh Cummings as Kacey

Callum Vinson as Thomas Fitzpatrick

OT The Real as Connor ‘Dock’ McClatchie

Patch Darragh as Sergeant Kevin Ahearn

Joe Daru as Detective Danjarat

Jillian Louis as Colleen Kelly

Harriet Sansom Harris as Mrs. Mahon

John Doman as TBC