How To Watch Men Up Online Starring Aneurin Barnard And Iwan Rheon For Free From Anywhere

Watch Men Up: Synopsis

Based on the real life clinical trial that took place in Swansea in 1994, Men Up portrays a group of middle-aged Welshmen who volunteer to take part in testing a new drug that will ultimately become Viagra. Starring Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk), Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, Misfits), Alexandra Roach (Utopia), Phaldut Sharma, Steffan Rhodri, and Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey), find out how to watch Men Up this festive period online from anywhere.

Taking place in Morriston Hospital in Swansea, South Wales, Men Up delves into the fictionalized account of Meurig (Rheon) who is struggling to reignite the spark with his wife, Ffion (Roach) and be intimate with her. But the thought of actually talking to her about it? Absolutely not.

Running parallel, we follow Joanna Page, who plays nurse Moira Davies as she encourages her friend Tommy (Paul Rhys, Napoleon, Saltburn), a gay man, to lie about his sexuality in order to get a place in the drug trial. Then there's widower Colin (Rhodri), who finds love again in Teresa (Alexandria Riley) through the Lonely Hearts column, Peetham (Sharma) who can't live up to (and get it up for) his wife's new lust for life, and Eddie (Mark Lewis Jones) whose hard persona conceals a man with struggles underneath.

Among the credits of Men Up is Russell T Davies as executive producer, the man who has brought us Doctor Who, It's a Sin, and Years and Years. If that isn't a sure sign that Men Up is sure to be fabulous entertainment, we don't know what is.

Men Up promises a hilarious but ultimately touching look into erectile dysfunction and, more importantly, male mental health. Find out how to watch Men Up online and for free on the BBC from anywhere.

Watch Men Up online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

The feature length BBC drama Men Up will air on Friday, December 29 on BBC One at 9pm GMT until 10.30pm GMT.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to watch Men Up online, you'll be able to stream Men Up live and after its first broadcast on BBC iPlayer .

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Men Up from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Men Up just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

