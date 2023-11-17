How To Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters And Stream New Godzilla Show

How To Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Friday, November 17 New episodes: every Friday at 3am ET / 12am PT / 8am GMT Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus

Watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters: Synopsis

Let's face it... we just can't get enough of massive monsters ripping through cities and generally making a rather large nuisance of themselves. The sheer amount of King Kong and Godzilla movies that continue to come out is testimony to that universally acknowledged truth. And now the latter of those gargantuan fiends is back to dominate the small screen in a big-budget show for Apple TV Plus. Read our guide on how to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online where you are, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The new series is the latest excerpt in Legendary Television's so-called 'MonsterVerse', and serves as a ten-part appetizer for the blockbuster Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie set to hit theater screens next year.

The story follows on from 2014's Godzilla (and way after the events of origin story Kong: Skull Island), with San Francisco left in tatters and humanity grappling with the fact that Godzilla is no myth. The 'King of the Monsters' may have slinked off back into the sea, but that's only left Cate (Anna Sawai) with more questions than answers – and a determination to discover the truth about how her family is connected to the shady Monarch organization dedicated to studying Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms.

Along with a largely young, unheralded cast, John Goodman (Roseanne) reprises his role from Kong: Skull Island, while Hollywood royalty Kurt Russell (The Thing) plays the father of real-life son Wyatt Russell (22 Jump Street) in the show.

If you like monster movies, you're not going to want to miss out on the return of Godzilla. So keep reading to discover how to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters online worldwide.

How to watch Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Online

(Image credit: Apple)

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters premieres with its first two episodes on Friday, November 17 on Apple TV Plus. Spanning ten episodes, new episodes will arrive every Friday thereafter with the final episode dropping on the streaming service on January 12.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new to Apple TV+, you can try it first for free with an Apple TV Plus free trial. New subscribers can get Apple TV Plus for FREE for 7 days.

It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Trailer

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Release Schedule

Episode 1, "Aftermath" – November 17

"Aftermath" – November 17 Episode 2, "Departure" – November 17

"Departure" – November 17 Episode 3, "Secrets & Lies" – November 24

"Secrets & Lies" – November 24 Episode 4, "TBC" – December 1

"TBC" – December 1 Episode 5, "TBC" – December 8

"TBC" – December 8 Episode 6, "TBC" – December 15

"TBC" – December 15 Episode 7, "TBC" – December 22

"TBC" – December 22 Episode 8, "TBC" – December 29

"TBC" – December 29 Episode 9, "TBC" – January 5

"TBC" – January 5 Episode 10, "TBC" – January 12

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Cast