How To Watch Rise And Fall Online And Stream The New Show From The Makers Of The Traitors Anywhere

How to watch Rise and Fall

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Sunday, March 19 New episodes: every Monday to Thursday at 10pm BST Stream: All 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Rise and Fall: synopsis

From Studio Lambert, the production company that brought the hugely successful UK and US iterations of The Traitors, comes a game of class, money, and power. Currently airing in the UK, we explain how to watch Rise and Fall online from anywhere.

If you're looking for your next reality TV obsession, Rise and Fall just might be it. Presented by Radio 1 DJ Greg James, sixteen contestants take on the role of either "Ruler" or "Grafter" as they endeavour to build up the prize fund which only one of them can win.

While the Rulers lord it over in the penthouse, the Grafters live in the basement where their amenities are considerably stripped back. While toasting champagne and eating canapés, 'Rulers' are also tasked with making strategic decisions to keep their Grafters happy while also building up the prize pot, with a maximum of £100,000 on the table.

Meanwhile Grafters carry out shift work with the opportunity to earn more in overtime tasks. Each episode also features a Ruler being voted out and a Grafter rising to take the reins in the penthouse.

With plenty of shock twists, backstabbing and alliances aplenty, Rise and Fall certainly has some of that addictive sparkle The Traitors gripped the nation and the world with. Airing now and available to watch for free in the UK, we explain below exactly how to watch Rise and Fall online from anywhere.

Watch Rise and Fall online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Rise and Fall arrived onto UK TV screens on March 19, with new episodes airing every evening Monday to Thursday at 10pm BST on free-to-air channel, Channel 4.

If you can't get in front of the TV, you can also tune in live through All4 (opens in new tab) on a number of devices. Bear in mind that watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, though you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up for an All4 account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. B1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access All4 like you would at home.

How to watch Rise and Fall from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Rise and Fall just as you would at home.

While watching All4 live requires Brits have a TV licence and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on All4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch Rise and Fall as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including All4, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Rise and Fall, head to All4 (opens in new tab)

Can I watch Rise and Fall outside of the UK?

Currently there is no international broadcaster for Rise and Fall in the likes of the US, Canada, Australia, or elsewhere.

If you're a Brit abroad, though, you can follow instructions above to use a VPN and access All4 as you normally would.

(Image credit: Channel 4)

When is the next episode of Rise and Fall? What weeknights do new episodes of Rise and Fall air? In its first week, Rise and Fall began on Sunday, March 19 and subsequently aired new episodes Monday to Friday. In its second week, however, new episodes only arrived Monday through to Thursday, with its schedule set to follow the same schedule going forward. Catch new episodes of Rise and Fall at 10pm BST on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights.