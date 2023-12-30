How To Watch The Tourist Season 2 Online And Stream Jamie Dornan Hit Thriller From Anywhere

How To Watch The Tourist Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: January 1 at 9pm GMT Channel: BBC One Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International streams: Stan (AU) (Jan 2) | Netflix (US) (Feb 2024) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch The Tourist Season 2: Synopsis

The 2022 hit thriller from the BBC starring Jamie Dornan returns for its second season, promising another helping of gritty entertainment interspersed with uncharacteristic but perfectly timed humor. Kicking off the new year right, we explain how to watch The Tourist Season 2 online for free and from anywhere.

When we first meet Elliot Stanley (Jamie Dornan, Belfast, The Fall), he is only known as "The Man". Having got into a car accident – if you can call a truck purposefully ploughing into the side of a car an "accident" – Dornan's character wakes up in an Australian hospital with no recollection of how he got there or, indeed, who he is. Enter the ever-enthusiastic Probationary Constable Helen Chambers (Danielle Macdonald, Dumplin') who has been assigned his case. The two begin to piece together what little clues they have, hoping to find the answers before his shady past finally catches up on him.

In Season 2 things are looking slightly different. Returning to his roots, we swap the Outback for the rolling, green hills of Ireland as Elliot Stanley seeks to find the truth about his past alongside Helen.

Alongside Jamie Dornan and Danielle Macdonald, Greg Larsen reprises his role in Season 2 as Ethan Krum, Helen's ex-fiancé. That's alongside a bunch of new faces, including Conor MacNeill (Industry) as Detective Ruairi Slater, Olwen Fouéré (The Northman, Texas Chainsaw Massacre) as Niamh Cassidy, and the McDonnell family, compromising of Donal (Diarmaid Murtagh, Vikings, Outlander), Orla (Nessa Matthews, Fair City), Fergal (Mark McKenna, One of Us is Lying), and Frank (Francis Magee, Kin, Then You Run).

Delivering another six episodes brimming with shocking plot twists and top-tier performances from an exciting cast, find out how to tune in and watch The Tourist Season 2 online from anywhere.

Watch The Tourist Season 2 online in the UK

The Tourist Season 2 returns on Monday, January 1 on BBC One at 9pm GMT with new episodes airing at the same time every Monday for its six episode run.

Alternatively, if you'd prefer to watch The Tourist Season 2 online, all six episodes will be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am GMT on New Years Day.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Tourist Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Tourist Season 2 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Tourist Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step guide to streaming with a VPN:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Tourist, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch The Tourist Season 2 in the US

In the States, you could watch the first season of The Tourist on Max. Season 1 landed on the platform in March 2022, just over a month after it had finished airing in the UK. However, in recent months, the show has left Max. The ability to watch the first six episodes currently only seems possible when getting Max as an add-on through Amazon Prime Video.

This means paying $14.99 a month for an Amazon Prime subscription, and then an additional $9.99 a month for Max.

It has been announced Netflix has picked up the rights to The Tourist in the States. The first season will arrive on February 1, 2024, ahead of the second season's arrival on February 26.

There are three Netflix plans to choose from starting with its $6.99 a month Standard With-Ads plan.

For Brits abroad Stateside, don't forget you can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while overseas.

Watch The Tourist Season 2 in Canada

Luckily for those north of the border, you only need an Amazon Prime account to watch The Tourist. The first season is available as a part of the Prime Video library, meaning you pay just $9.99 a month (or $99 annually) for Prime, gaining all its other benefits like Two-Day Shipping, and a whole bunch of on-demand content. That's after a 30-day free trial, of course.

The first season arrived on Prime Video in March, just over a month after it finished airing in the UK. We imagine Canadians will be able to watch The Tourist Season 2 episodes within a similar timeframe, then, around the start of March 2024.

Brit's travelling in Canada can use a VPN to port themselves back home and stream on their usual streaming platform using the details above.

How to watch The Tourist Season 2 in Australia

New episodes of The Tourist Season 2 will be available to stream on Stan the day after they premiere in the UK. That means Season 2 will begin to drop on January 2.

You can subscribe to Stan and get a 30-day free trial. Thereafter, you have a choice of three plans, starting from $10 a month.

Everything You Need To Know About The Tourist Season 2

The Tourist Season 2 Trailer

Who Is In The Cast of The Tourist Season 2? Jamie Dornan as Elliot Stanley

Danielle Macdonald as Probationary Constable Helen Chambers

Greg Larsen as Ethan Krum

Olwen Fouéré as Niamh Cassidy

Eoin Duffy as Detective Murphy

Diarmaid Murtagh as Donal McDonnell

Nessa Matthews as Orla McDonnell

Francis Magee as Frank McDonnell

Mark McKenna as Fergel McDonnell

Conor MacNeill as Detective Ruairi Slater

Rosaleen Cox as Sophie

What is The Release Date For The Tourist Season 2? Exactly a year later, The Tourist Season2 arrives on January 1, 2024 with the first episode airing on BBC One at 9pm GMT. For bingers, you'll be able to stream all six episodes of The Tourist Season 2 from 6am GMT on BBC iPlayer. Elsewhere around the world, The Tourist Season 2 arrives the following day Down Under on Stan on January 2, while those in the US and Canada will have to wait a bit longer. Netflix has picked up the rights in the States with Season 1 landing on February 1 and Season 2 a little later on February 26. It's yet to be confirmed when episodes will arrive on Prime in Canada.