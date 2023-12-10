How To Watch Vigil Season 2 Online And Stream Suranne Jones Thriller From Anywhere

How To Watch Vigil Season 2

Swipe to scroll horizontally Realease Date: December 10 Free stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Stream elsewhere: Binge (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Vigil Season 2: Synopsis

After the first season of Vigil – the tense, smash hit police drama that rivalled the likes of Line of Duty and Bodyguard – the BBC wasted no time in commissioning a second season, which finally arrives this Sunday.

After unravelling a deep conspiracy involving nuclear submarines, climate protesters and lost fishing trawlers, DCI Amy Silva (Surrane Jones, Gentleman Jack) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie, Game of Thrones) are back, this time setting their sights on the air force and future warfare technology.

The detectives are dispatched to investigate following a series of deaths at a military base in Scotland. Promising to explore the moral complexities of international arms dealing, the investigation will take the partners into the world of drone warfare and British partnerships in the Middle East, and ultimately test their loyalties to their country and one another.

Also returning to the cast for Season 2 are Gary Lewis (The Bay) as DSU Robertson and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell) as Poppy, Amy’s daughter. New cast members for this season include Dougray Scott (Crime) as Marcus Grainger, Romola Garai (The Hour) as Eliza Russell and Anders Hayward (Guilt) as Colin Dixon.

The BBC thriller’s second series will be available to watch for free on the BBC in the UK. Read on as we explain how to watch Vigil Season 2 online from anywhere, with information of streaming service availability elsewhere where you are.

Watch Vigil Season 2 online in the UK

(Image credit: BBC)

Vigil Season 2 begins on Sunday, December 10 with the first three episodes landing on BBC iPlayer at 6am. The final three episodes land at the same time on Sunday, December 17.

If you prefer to watch as broadcast, the episodes will air on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday, December 10, Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12, and will follow the same pattern the following week.

It's free to sign-up for a BBC account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1A 1AA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Vigil Season 2 from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Vigil Season 2 just as you would at home.

While BBC iPlayer is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on BBC iPlayer from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Vigil Season 2 as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including BBC iPlayer, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step guide to streaming with a VPN:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Vigil, head to BBC iPlayer

Watch Vigil Season 2 in the US

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

There's no word yet on exactly when Vigil Season 2 will arrive in the US, but the good news is that as with it's previous season, Peacock have picked up the sophomore outing. There was a little wait for the first season in the States, so expect the same here. We'll update the page when we know more.

Peacock is available across the US with prices starting from $5.99/month or $59.99/year.

For Brits abroad Stateside, don't forget you can use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer while overseas.

Watch Vigil Season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Crave is where you'll find Vigil Season 2 in Canada, just like the first season of the BBC thriller. There's no word yet on exactly when that will be, but check back because we will update this page if and when further information is released.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to Crave with prices starting at $9.99/month.

Brit's travelling in Canada can use a VPN to port themselves back home and stream on their usual streaming platform using the details above.

How to watch Vigil Season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Good news for Vigil fans Down Under. As with Season 1, you can watch Vigil Season 2 with a Binge subscription.

Episodes will arrive three times a week over two weeks on the streaming service, dropping Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Monday, December 11.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous season available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial, thereafter costing from $10 a month.

Vigil Season 2 Trailer

Vigil Season 2: What You Need To Know

Who is in the cast of Vigil Season 2? Suranne Jones as DCI Amy Silva

Rose Leslie as DI Kirsten Longacre

Gary Lewis as DSU Robertson

Orla Russell as Poppy Silva

Romola Garai as Eliza Russell

Dougray Scott as Marcus Grainger

Chris Jenks as Callum Barker

Anders Hayward as Colin Dixon

Shannon Hayes as Nicole Lawson

Oscar Salem as Captain Sattam Abdul Kader

Amir El-Masry as Daniel Ramsay

Jonathan Ajayi as Wes Harper

Nebras Jamali as Colonel Ali Bilali

Alastair Mackenzie as Chapman

Hiba Medina as Sabiha Chapman

Noof Ousellam as DS Paul Townsend

Tommy Sim'aan as Firas Zaman

Steven Elder as Derek McCabe

Khalid Laith Nicole as Abdullah Ghazali

Kamal Mustaffai as Mutaz

David Elliot as Sutherland

What happened in Vigil Season 1? Vigil Season 1 aired in 2021. It saw Surrane Jones' DCI Amy Silva sent to investigate a death aboard the nuclear submarine, HMS Vigil. Meanwhile, a Scottish fishing trawler went missing and the investigations of DCI Silva and her colleagues ashore (including Rose Leslie's DI Longacre) discovered a link between the two and began to unravel a conspiracy that stretched deep into the Royal Navy and even MI5.