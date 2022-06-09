Disney Responds To Black Panther 2 Trailer Rumors

Phase Four of the MCU has been wild so far, thanks to the world being expanded on both TV movies. But there’s still plenty more action to come, and one of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fans are eager to see the first footage from the sequel, and there were some rumors about the trailer arriving shortly. Now Disney has responded to those Black Panther 2 trailer rumors.

The first Black Panther movie became a sensation upon its 2018 release, with Chadwick Boseman becoming a real-life hero to many young people. The late actor’s death has no doubt added pressure to those creating Wakanda Forever, with Ryan Coogler going so far as to call it the hardest thing he’s done in his professional career. Fans are eager to see the first footage from the blockbuster, with a rumor recently circulating the internet that the footage was arriving this Friday during the broadcast of an NBA game. But Disney’s President of Marketing Asad Ayaz took to Twitter to dispute this report, posting:

InaccurateJune 8, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. It looks like we shouldn’t collectively hold our breaths in anticipation for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuting footage tomorrow. While it’s still unclear when we might see the first trailer for Ryan Coogler’s sophomore MCU effort, it seemingly won’t be during an NBA broadcast. The many fans out there will just have to be patient and wait for the studio’s plan to come to light.

The news that Black Panther 2’s trailer isn’t arriving tomorrow makes a great deal of sense, given the current state of the MCU. While that sequel will arrive in the fall, right now the marketing campaign for Thor: Love and Thunder is in full swing. What’s more, Ms. Marvel recently debuted on Disney+ . So there are two different projects for the studio to focus on promoting before finally turning its focus to Wakanda.

As previously mentioned, there’s a ton of fan anticipation behind Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so smart money says the first footage will go viral whenever it arrives. Almost nothing is known about the blockbuster’s contents, other than it’ll honor both Chadwick Boseman and his character T’Challa. There are a number of rumors about what the movie contains, including the long-awaited introduction of Marvel hero Namor .

But perhaps the biggest question about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exactly who will rule the titular fictional country and be named the new Panther in the process. There are a number of choices in the cast, including Shuri, Okoye and M’Baku. But perhaps a newcomer could get the mantle and surprise us all. Fans are also eager to meet Riri Wilson aka Ironheart .