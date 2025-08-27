Alexandra Daddario Says A Few People Roasted Her For Her Wild Cake Purse, But I'm Kind Of Loving It

It comes as no surprise that Alexandra Daddario has continued to be a fashionista this summer. She geared up for the season in a fun cotton candy dress and leaned into the vibes with a cute white dress under a double rainbow. Most recently, she’s been, figuratively and literally, savoring the last big moments with a cake-shaped clutch. Though Daddario shares she got a bit of a razzing for it, I’m surprisingly on board with this delicious accessory.

The 39-year-old has been partaking in a gorgeous event-filled Hamptons summer, and it's where she sported the life-like cake slice. It resembles a Queen Victoria sponge, and if you blink you might miss the first frame. After photos of a night out playing pool, its debut is in a The Summer I Turned Pretty looking level event and a quiet beachy walk, and makes quite a statement. Take a look below:

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) A photo posted by on

It’s giving “You can have your cake, and style it too,” and I really am kind of loving it all. Although, if it were me, I hope there’d be some sort of hingeable chain that can be used. Toting an oversized slice around all evening would be tiresome and likely troublesome here. But, with how cute it is, and if Daddario can rock it without the strap, more power to her.

Of course it’s not the first time celebs have made us debate what is cake and what is purse (see: Reese Witherspoon's Draper James tote). Still, people were more so eating up this trendy treat than roasting it. Instagram users were hyping up the statement piece and loving the whimsicalness of the bag. Here are just a few things that were said of the realistic handbag:

Cake purse or bust baby - lydiadominick_

Southampton chic with a side of sweetness — perfection 👌- jesusar90

OMG! That cake purse is the best! - amy_aitkenhead

Oh, it’s a purse. I thought it as real cake. It’s cool though.🤣 - spced60

Queen Victoria sponge cake purse is hilarious - lukesavinetti

You got to love a celebration that involves, or in this case, revolves around cake. It really is a great balance between stylish and quirky without overdoing either. And if you are on the opposing side of this fashion debate, you have to admit, it’s an excellent conversation starter. Maybe not to the level of Mayfair Witches Season 2 finale that aired earlier this year on the 2025 TV guide, but you get my point.

Roasters aside, what I’d really like to know is: could this dainty faux dessert be an incredibly small nod to the coming Hershey biopic Daddario is in? And could it be a preamble to some decadent method dressing coming soon? It’s still very early to tell but with the film in post-production and slated spot on the 2026 movie calendar, it could be! If it is, you know I’ll be sat with whatever themed popcorn bucket they put out there.

