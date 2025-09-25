Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Is Likely Getting Evicted In The Final Four, And Who Is Most Likely To Win The Entire Game

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, September 25th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

The end of Vince Panaro's HOH week saw Morgan Pope win the veto, and Keanu Soto head to the jury house. That's all long past for Big Brother 27's live feed viewers, who've already seen Morgan Pope win the Final Four HOH and follow that up with yet another veto win. She's in control of all she can be this week, but what does that mean for the Final Three?

Vince Panaro is the deciding vote, as his "cheatmance" partner kept him safe from the block. That means Vince will have to decide between Ashley Hollis and Ava Pearl to take to the Final Three, but which will he choose? CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother Online, and can share what we believe will happen, as well as who is most likely to win $750,000 on Sunday.

Ava Is Likely Getting Evicted

Ava is one of the least likely winners of Big Brother 27, and has been since the jury phase started. It might be the smarter play to vote out Ashley to give he and Morgan the best chance to win it all, but that's not what Morgan wants. She wants to bring Ashley to the end, which frankly, is best for her game because there's no way Ashley would pick Vince in a Final Two over her. I don't see Vince betraying Morgan's trust at this stage, especially when he has so much to lose. As such, it's time for Ava to head to the jury house.

Morgan Is Most Likely To Win It All

With Ava headed to jury, I am almost 100% sure that Big Brother Season 27 ends with Morgan winning $750,000. Her alliance with Vince ended up paying off big time, especially since Houseguests like Kelley Jorgensen are crediting her with controlling his HOH reigns. Vince has also done a poor job of jury management, so his odds of beating her in the vote were already slim.

I'll give credit to Ashley for making it this far, and kudos to her for surviving the Week 1 Showergate controversy. That said, she hasn't done nearly enough to justify anyone in the jury for voting for her over Vince and Morgan. I know there are fans online talking about the possibility of Ashley winning a vote over Vince, but I don't see the jury being this bitter if that scenario happened.

I also don't see a scenario in which Ashley not only wins the Final Three HOH but then decides to cut Morgan to give herself the best chance at winning. It's further credit to how the latter has orchestrated the back-half of the game in her favor, including not allowing Vince to drag Lauren Domingue to the Final Three like he originally wanted. At this stage, I would say Morgan losing Big Brother would be one of the most shocking twists in show history if it goes down this way, but I don't see that happening.

Tune in for Big Brother Season 27's finale on Sunday, September 28th at 8:30 p.m. ET. I'm ready for the end of this game, and maybe the reveal of who the Mastermind was this entire time! I don't expect it to be anyone relevant, but I would love to learn it was a former Houseguest!