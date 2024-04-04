How To Watch WrestleMania XL Online And Live Stream WWE From Anywhere

How To Watch WWE WrestleMania XL Online

Watch WWE WrestleMania XL: Preview

The Showcase of the Immortals, The Grandest Stage of Them All...WWE WrestleMania XL is here! The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment rolls into Philadelphia for two nights of epic action as titles are defended, grudges are settled and Cody Rhodes looks to finally finish his story.

The feud between Cody and Roman Reigns has turned into an all out war in recent weeks, drawing in the likes of The Rock, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso and all of The Bloodline. It’s a showdown too explosive for just one night, as Night 1 pits Reigns and The Rock against Rhodes and Rollins, with the stipulation that should The Bloodline win, the Night 2 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be contested under their rules. The American Nightmare looks to have huge odds to overcome in order to beat The Tribal Chief and “finish the story”, and whatever the outcome, it’s sure to be a brutal clash.

Elsewhere on the card, Sami Zayn looks to silence the doubters and defeat record breaking Intercontinental Champion Gunther for the title while Seth Rollins will have to shake off the previous night's battle and defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night 2.

Both women’s championships will also be defended as Becky Lynch looks to overcome the dominant Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley while Women’s Royal Rumble winner Bayley is set to challenge former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship.

Other matches worth keeping an eye out for are Jade Cargill’s WrestleMania debut as she takes on the remaining members of Damage CTRL alongside Bianca Belair and Naomi, a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship with Logan Paul defending against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, and a six team ladder match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. You can view the full card below.

All the action from both nights at Lincoln Financial Field is being streamed live around the world, so read on for how to watch WWE WrestleMania XL from the US or wherever you are.

How To Watch WrestleMania XL online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

Peacock is home to the WWE Network in the US, which carries all WWE Premium Live Events, including WrestleMania XL. The main card for both Saturday and Sunday's shows starts at 7pm ET / 4pm PT.

You'll need a Peacock subscription, which costs $5.99/$11.99 a month depending on the tier you opt for. Alternatively, you can get 12 months for the price of 10 by going for an annual plan.

As well as WWE content, membership to Peacock will get you access to a huge catalog of shows. From dramas like The Blacklist, Law & Order and Yellowstone, much-loved comedies such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Modern Family and The Office and US and international versions of hit reality show The Traitors.

How to watch WrestleMania XL from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still live stream WrestleMania XL just as you would at home.

While Peacock blocks access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens vacationing in Canada can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and tune into WrestleMania XL on Peacock from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

<a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Watch WrestleMania XL as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for WrestleMania XL, head to Peacock.

Watch WrestleMania XL in the UK

(Image credit: WWE Network)

Wrestling fans in the UK have two options for watching WrestleMania XL, with the main show starting on both nights at midnight (Sunday/Monday).

The best value option is to sign up to the WWE Network, which includes all Premium Live Events and massive back catalog of WWE programming for £9.99 a month. It's a rolling sub, so you can either keep the service and enjoy all the WWE content therein, including upcoming PLEs such as Summerslam, or cancel after the event.

The WWE Network can be watched across various devices, including browsers, iOS, Android, Chromecast, Xbox, PS4, Apple TV, Roku and select Smart TVs.

The alternative is to buy the shows through TNT Sports Box Office which is £19.95 for both nights.

Watch WrestleMania XL in Canada

(Image credit: Sportsnet)

In Canada, you'll need access to the WWE Network via Sportsnet+ to stream WrestleMania XL live, alongside those in the US.

If you just want the pro-wrestling, then you can pay $14.99 a month for the simple WWE Network on Sportsnet+ subscription.

But if you're a sports fan looking to stream NHL, MLB, NBA and more, you may want to go all out with a Premium plan for $34.99 a month.

If you already get the WWE Network through your cable provider, you can watch WrestleMania XL that way, too.

How to watch WrestleMania XL in Australia

(Image credit: Binge)

Streaming service Binge is home to all things WWE in Australia, including the weekly shows and Premium Live Events such as WrestleMania XL.

Binge pricing starts at just $10 a month for the Basic plan, or you can pay more to upgrade to 4K and go ad-free for on-demand content. And if you've never tried Binge before, you can take advantage of its 7-day FREE trial.

The WWE action will start at 10am AEDT on Sunday, April 7 and Monday, April 8 for Aussie viewers.

WWE WrestleMania XL: Get caught up with the best moments from WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania XL Match Card

Night 1 (Saturday):

Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn The Bloodline (The Rock & Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley vs. Becky Lynch Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Six-Pack Challenge Ladder Match: Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller)

Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz & R-Truth) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) vs. A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio & Santos Escobar

Night 2 (Sunday):

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes WWE United States Championship Match: Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

Logan Paul vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens LA Knight vs. AJ Styles

Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits) vs. The Final Testament (Karrion Kross & The Authors of Pain)

What is WrestleMania? WrestleMania is WWE's flagship event, thought of as pro-wrestling's Superbowl. As well as being a packed card of some of the best wrestling talent on the planet, the show is an entertainment spectacle, featuring huge fireworks and light shows, celebrity involvement and musical performances. The Showcase of the Immortals has been running every year since 1985 and has been held over two nights since 2020, with 2024's edition, WrestleMania XL marking the 40th time the event has taken place. Some of the biggest stars in the world have headlined WrestleMania over the years including The Rock, Dave Bautista and John Cena. There's been celebrity involvement from the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Snoop Dogg, KSI and Donald Trump, while musicians such as Bad Bunny, Aretha Franklin, David Guetta and Machine Gun Kelly have all performed.

What else is happening over WrestleMania week?

WrestleMania brings a whole heap of wrestling and other events with it when it rolls in to town, both WWE and independent. Here's a pick of some of the highlights and where you can watch them.

Many of the shows, including the ever popular Joey Janela's Spring Break, are available through Triller TV+, which offers a 7-day FREE trial that'll see you through 'Mania week.