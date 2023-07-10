Amazon Prime Day Book Deals: 17 Celebrity Memoirs I Loved And You (Probably) Will Too

Actors and entertainers and often best known for capturing our attention and evoking emotion through their work on the big screen screen or the stage. But at the end of the day, they are all creators and artists, many of whom are able to use various mediums to get their message across and express themselves. Some make music, while some start podcasts, but others tend to pick my favorite medium: books.

The list below includes some of my favorite celebrity comedic memoirs that are all on sale for Amazon Prime Day and that come with my utmost recommendation. And while I will definitely still be searching for deals us entertainment fans love or making sure I'm not missing out on all the streaming discounts that have gone live this week, I think it might be time to buy another bookshelf and add some more titles to the collection I own, love, and have shared below.

If you'd like to learn more about the the Prime Day event before you hit that buy button, check out this quick Amazon Prime Day guide we've pulled together to help you make the most out of this two-day shopping spree.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Tom Felton: Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard

Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard: $28.00 $17.73 on Amazon

Tom Felton has gotten some grief over the years, usually from small children, who can't seem to separate the art from the artist. While he may be known best for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy, the infamous adversary to Harry Potter, Beyond The Wand shows just how daunting, hilarious, and impactful it was for this young Slytherin.

(Image credit: Stage 6 Films)

Tiffany Haddish: The Last Black Unicorn

The Last Black Unicorn: $17.99 $10.61 on Amazon

If you're looking for one of the most inspiring books on the list, look no further. Tiffany Haddish, known for projects such as Girls Trip and New Girl, starts her story growing up with very little means in South Central Los Angeles and lays out how she made it from the bottom to the top with one main tactic: making people laugh.

(Image credit: NBC)

Matthew Perry: Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir: $29.99 $15.67 on Amazon

Could this book BE any better? Matthew Perry, known best as Chandler on the smash hit show Friends, takes the reader through his life growing up between Montreal and Los Angeles, but also behind the scenes of his struggles during his time as one of the biggest stars in the world. The opening line says it all:

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

Aziz Ansari: Modern Romance

Modern Romance: $18.00 $15.99 on Amazon

Technology has changed romance over the last few years, and we aren't always adapting as fast as our phones. Aziz Ansari, known to many as Tom Haverford on the NBC hit mockumentary Parks and Recreation, explains how it's more than just technology that has changed, love and romance themselves will also never be the same.

(Image credit: NBC)

Rainn Wilson: The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy

The Bassoon King: My Life in Art, Faith, and Idiocy: $18.00 $15.64 on Amazon

One of the best characters on one of the biggest comedies of all time, The Office, the three-time Emmy nominated actor Rainn Wilson explains how he wrestled with growing up nerdy but eventually found his place in comedy, faith, and life. And for all you Dwight Schrute fans, the actor also shares plenty of behind the scenes stories and insights from his time on The Office.

(Image credit: Fox)

Mindy Kaling: Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)

(Image credit: NBC)

Nick Offerman: Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals for Delicious Living

(Image credit: Netflix)

Chelsea Handler: Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea

Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea: $16.00 $9.87 on Amazon

A very different book than Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret, Handler's New York Time's bestseller eventually went on to become a short-lived television series, but never nailed the true devastating wit of Handler herself. As The New York Times reviews states:

"She seems like a cruel queen bee from an expensive college."

(Image credit: Showtime)

Bryan Cranston: A Life in Parts

A Life in Parts: $17.99 $12.99 on Amazon

Possibly my favorite celebrity memoir to date, Cranston's ability to provoke emotion on the page is only rivaled by his ability to do so on the screen or on stage, which is little surprise from someone who started acting at the age of seven. Best known for his roles as Walter White on Breaking Bad and Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, Cranston is currently still crushing it on the Showtime drama Your Honor and shows no signs of slowing down. But he once took a break from acting before seeing Charles Manson in California, taking a motorcycle trip across the country, and finding his love of the craft once again. This is a must read for memoir fans.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jerry Seinfeld: Sein Language

Sein Language: $20.00 $11.00 on Amazon

This was the first book written by a celebrity that I ever read, thanks to my mother's massive book collection and my ability to only reach the third shelf. More of a collection of loosely connected thoughts roughly organized by subject matter, it is very, very "Seinfeld" and gives the reader the sense of sitting in Jerry's apartment like one of the characters you forgot were even on the show in the first place while Seinfeld just...Seinfelds.

(Image credit: CBS)

This Time Together: Laughter and Reflection: $25.00 $15.52 on Amazon

Carol Burnett was known for being hilarious on screen. The Carol Burnett Show, although before my time, is still one of my favorite lessons in comedy. Running for 11 years, 279 episodes, and winning 25 Emmy's, no one knows comedy better than Burnett. The book contains anecdotes about her close friendships with stars such as Lucille Ball, Cary Grant, and Julie Andrews, to name a few, and is a must read for any true fan of the genre.

(Image credit: Thomas M Jackson / Contributor)

Jimmy Carr: Before & Laughter: A Life-Changing Book

Before & Laughter: A Life-Changing Book: $25.00 $18.99

The most recent memoir I have finished, I bought Before and Laughter after finally getting around to watching Jimmy Carr's most recent Netflix special, Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material, and spending most of the hour with my jaw dropped. I watched him connect and circle back to some of the most offensive and brilliant wordplay I had ever heard and immediately wanted more. His book is no different, but be warned, it's not just about comedy. The star gives a lot of life advice and warns the reader upfront that some of it might hurt your feelings.

(Image credit: NBC)

Michael Schur: How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question

How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question: $28.99 $13.83 on Amazon

When the man involved with creating such shows as The Office, Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and The Good Place writes a book, I buy that book, immediately. How To Be Perfect can only be described as a study of comedic philosophy and I would encourage any fan of either to check it out.

(Image credit: NBC)

Amy Poehler: Yes Please

Yes Please: $16.99 $9.39 on Amazon

Another New York Time's bestseller, Yes Please comes from Amy Poehler, a founder of the Upright Citizens Brigade (UCB), a Saturday Night Live alum, and possibly the most noble politician on television, Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation. Poehler's first book is full of stories, lists, poetry and words to live by.

(Image credit: Universal Studios)

Russell Brand: Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions

Recovery: Freedom from Our Addictions: $28.00 $22.85 on Amazon

I initially listened to this Audiobook after hearing Brand appear on a podcast. I was so intrigued by his life story that I then purchased the physical copy simply so I could go about doing the writing exercises that he recommend from his many stints and struggles with sobriety. The book starts off with Brand taking the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous and putting his own spin on them, which basically means adding the "f" word to every single one of them, while being completely open and honest with the reader with confessions like:

"This manual for self-realization comes not from a mountain but from the mud...My qualification is not that I am better than you but I am worse.”

(Image credit: Michael N. Todaro / Contributor)

Tucker Max: I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell

I Hope They Serve Beer In Hell: $16.95 $14.95 on Amazon

This book is a manual that no one who is considering having children should read any time soon. Also a feature film, it documents the terrible yet sometimes hilarious antics of Tucker Max and his struggle to become a better person, (which he thankfully outlines in detail in the 2015 release) because as he says best:

“My name is Tucker Max, and I am an asshole."

(Image credit: NBC)

Tiny Fey: Bossypants

Bossypants: $39.00 $29.00 on Amazon

This final entry comes from Emmy-Award wining actress and comedy writer from Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Mean Girls, and Date Night, Tina Fey. A veteran in the comedy world, Fey tells of her desire as a child to be a comedian on television, her tour of duty on late night television, and the adventures of being a mother.