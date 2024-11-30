I'm Cancelling My Netflix Subscription And Getting Elite Black Friday Max Deal For The Next 6 Months

It's undeniable that Max gives Netflix a run for its money. Fine, it might not have been around for as long and doesn't have the sheer quantity of titles, but it's quality is unparalleled. It's not cheap, though – arguably, though, neither is Netflix these days. Thankfully, there's a Black Friday Max deal that I can get for the next six months, hopefully just enough time to enjoy all the new releases from the 2025 TV schedule I'm most excited for.

As Black Friday streaming deals go, Max is definitely always one I'm the most excited to hear from – behind Hulu, because let's face it, that Disney Plus bundle deal is just too, too good.

This year Max brought back its $2.99 a month deal on its With-Ads plan, with eligible new and returning subscribers able to secure the 70% off discount for a whole six months.

That's hopefully enough time to watch the second season of The Last of Us, which is penned for an early 2025 release. I'm also champing at the bit for Season 3 of The White Lotus, and will be delving in to watch The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 as soon as I've signed up.

Max: $9.99 $2.99 A Month For 6 Months

Save 70% - Max has brought back its Black Friday streaming deal from last year, allowing subscribers to try out its With-Ads tier plan and lock in a rate of $2.99 a month, down from $9.99. That's a 70% saving each month, giving you a total saving across the six months of $42. Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Disney Plus Duo Basic: $10.99 $2.99 A Month For 12 Months

Save 72% - The Disney Plus bundle remains one of the most exciting streaming deals you can get year round, bringing together two incredible streaming services for a cheaper rate than you would subscribing separately. Now you can save 72% every month for the next year on the already great value package, with one of the best Black Friday streaming deals making a reprise for the second year in a row. Hulu is down to 99 cents this Black Friday – pay just $2 more and get both With-Ads plans for sub-$3!

Hulu: $9.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Hulu's legendary Black Friday deal is back for 2024, reprising its 99 cents deal. New customers can sign up and lock in a rate of just 99 cents a month for the first 12 months. Considering Hulu's latest price hike, this makes this its biggest saving yet, down from $9.99 a month to just 99 cents, saving a total of $108 across the year. You can also bundle together Hulu with STARZ for $1.98 a month, or get Disney Plus and Hulu for $2.99 a month. Both lock in the price for a whole 12 months. Expires December 3 At 3am ET

STARZ Hulu Add-On: $10.99 $0.99 A Month For First 12 Months

Save 90% - Throw in STARZ as an add-on to your Hulu subscription and, in this incredible Black Friday deal, you'll pay just $1.98 a month for both for a whole twelve months! That's because you'll be able to benefit from both Hulu and STARZ being reduced to 99 cents this Black Friday. Usually $20.98 together, that's a $19 saving per month, and huge $228 saving across the 12 month period! Expires December 3 At 3am ET

Paramount Plus: $2.99 A Month For First Two Months | Use Code BLACKFRIDAY

Save up to 76% - Saddle up with Paramount Plus' Black Friday deal and secure either plan for a killer price of just $2.99 a month on both its Essential plan (usually $7.99 a month), or its more expensive Paramount Plus With Showtime plan (down from $12.99 a month). This discounted rate is available for the first two months, thereafter your subscription will default to the standard rate of whichever plan you choose. Home to Tulsa King, Landman, 1883, SEAL Team, and more, there's no better time to sign up. Expires December 4

Peacock: $79.99 $19.99 For 12 Months

Save 75% - The best way to subscribe to Peacock this Black Friday is definitely through its annual plan deal. You benefit from the 75% saving that much longer (12 months rather than 6). While you will be paying (a meagre) $20 upfront, it does work out as $1.66 a month – 33 cents cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis. Hey, there's nothing wrong with being that frugal! Expires at December 3 at 3am ET

