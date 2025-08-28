One Big Brother Houseguest Deserved Way More Credit In Last Night's Episode For The Work They Did (And TV Edits Are To Blame)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother episode that aired on Wednesday, August 27th. Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 27 is racing along, with Week 7 rounding out Vince Panaro's Head of Household. While the episodes have done a solid job capturing the veto results and giving some idea of who will be going home, there's been a huge failing on another front. As someone watching the live feeds, I think a recent episode did a terrible job of attributing credit to a key Houseguest who saved Rachel Reilly from the block.

As someone who is frequently watching Big Brother online and putting in many hours of scrutinizing live feeds, I was very disappointed with the latest episode that hit CBS. For all the time that was spent showing Will Williams use an imaginary "DVR," the final edit all but ignored the massive role that Morgan Pope had in all the action, and it was kind of a B.S. move.

(Image credit: CBS)

A Recent Big Brother Episode Largely Ignored Morgan's Role In Saving Rachel From Being Nominated

Big Brother's episode featured Vince talking about how Mickey Lee is his primary target, but that Rachel Reilly was a possible replacement nominee for eviction. Per the episode, Vince was iffy on the move from the start, and thanks to Rachel's quick thinking, she managed to catch Vince before he went to lock in his choice for another nominee and saved herself from the block.

What wasn't shown was the hours of conversation Vince had with Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, and Katherine Woodman, all to put Rachel on the block. Vinny was feeling pretty sure about this move, and quite frankly, Rachel wasn't aware she was in danger of being nominated until the tail end of all that drama. She only knew because of her ally, Morgan, who spent hours talking Vince down and begging him to remain loyal to the Judges' alliance.

I would say for every minute that Rachel put in advocating for her safety in Week 7 of Big Brother 27, Morgan put in about four times that talking to Vince and battling others who might be around to disagree. I couldn't be more disappointed that all of her contributions were erased in the edit of the episode, and frankly, there's little excuse for that in a 90-minute-long episode.

(Image credit: CBS)

Big Brother's 90-Minute Episodes Are Leaving Out Crucial Gameplay That Could Impact One Big Award

It's disheartening to see Big Brother give Morgan zero credit in the latest episode, especially when something like that would've gone a long way in helping her get votes as America's Favorite Houseguest. BB Houseguests make some money playing the game, but nothing compares to how much they'd get from America's Favorite.

If Morgan had any idea her efforts to save Rachel would go unacknowledged in the episode, and that none of that would get her closer to winning $50,000, she might have something to say about it, and might have chosen to act differently. Sure, people who watch the live feeds know what she did, but we only represent a small portion of the larger television-watching fandom.

It's the casual audience who will determine who wins America's Favorite, which makes it all the more critical for Big Brother to focus on meaningful gameplay compared to goofy sketches where a Houseguest re-enacts scenes from the movie Click. I get Big Brother is about fun, but there's plenty of goofiness already baked into the show, we can do without scripted segments like that at the expense of good gameplay.

Big Brother Season 27 continues on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Keep with CinemaBlend as we chronicle this season from start to finish, and continue to highlight the good and bad moves Houseguests are making.