Blake Lively Started Celebrating Her Birthday With Star Wars And Pixar At Disneyland, But Where’s Ryan Reynolds?

Blake Lively has been in a celebratory mood as her birthday is only a few days away. As part of her pre-birthday celebration, Lively decided to take a moment and celebrate herself at the happiest place on Earth – Disneyland. Of course, she enjoyed her time being surrounded by Star Wars characters and Pixar icons, as seen on social media. But something seemed off as followers asked where her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was?

The Rhythm Section star decided to make her birthday a girls’ getaway filled with sisterly fun. Blake Lively hopped on her Instagram account to show her followers all the fun she and Robyn Lively had at the Happiest Place on Earth. She proved she’s a real Disney-phile as she went around the amusement park partaking in everything Disney-related. You can see the wonderful time the Livelys had at Disneyland in her cute post below.

The Lively sisters had some much fun just living their best lives surrounded by everything Disney. The actress let herself be free as evident by the photos. She tapped into all her emotions from being goofy with Jasmine from Aladdin to uncomfortable being near the menacing presence of Stormtroopers. Each photo displayed the pure joy Blake Lively had when spending her special day at the iconic amusement park. Even the A Simple Favor star summed up her entire experience by questioning if there’s “a happier place on earth” for an early birthday celebration.

While it was a joy seeing Blake Lively celebrating her born day with family, the real question is… where’s her husband? Even an eagled-eyed fan couldn’t spot Ryan Reynolds in any photos. You might expect Reynolds to be there with her as she mingled with multiple Disney properties in one place. It was a surprise move given the Hollywood couple was among the most Googled celebrity couples. While her comments section was filled with multiple A-listers sending her well-wishes, her movie star husband didn’t even leave a snarky comment on her post, which is unusual for a couple whose relationship history is built on trolling.

For some followers, this might mark trouble in paradise, or it could be Blake Lively just wanted to spend some time with her actress sister.

But Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds not being together celebrating her birthday might not be as serious as her photos paint. After taking an acting sabbatical, it appeared Ryan Reynolds is back to work as he is working out for Deadpool 3. While there’s not much known about the threequel, working with celebrity trainer Don Saladino signaled the Deadpool actor is getting ready for more hilarious action. Despite the sarcastic mercenary being a Disney property now, the third film will reportedly retain the R-rating the first two films received, with Adam Project director Shawn Levy attached to direct it.

However, Marvel hasn’t announced when the sequel’s release date as it wasn’t mentioned in the next MCU lineups. But where almost every slot in Phase 5 is filled, Phase 6 has some empty slots outside of the two Avenger films and Fantastic Four.

As Blake Lively celebrates her born month, her movie career hasn’t slowed down. She has a full schedule with multiple projects in the works, including a reunion with Anna Kendrick for A Simple Favor 2. In the meantime, you can check out our 2022 movie schedule to see what movies are premiering by year’s end.