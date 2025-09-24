Steve Harvey Ran Into Michael B. Jordan At A Game One Time. Now, He’s Getting Real About How He’s Supposed To Act Around Lori Harvey’s Exes
Lori Harvey set some ground rules.
Steve Harvey was noticeably everywhere back in 2022 when his daughter Lori Harvey was dating superstar Michael B. Jordan. He was there with the quippy updates on their relationship and spoke out again after their breakup. Now, she's back in the news after photographers caught her out and about again with former ex Damson Idris, though it sounds like these days she has he dad on a tighter leash.
Recently, Steve Harvey was asked about his relationships with some of his daughter’s exes, and he really took the question to heart. He says it’s hard to see one of his daughters in the public eye like Lori is, telling The Pivot Podcast she’s making a killing with Sports Illustrated bikini spreads and more. So, while maybe not a fan, there’s not much he would do to intervene.
While he has had to "swallow some things," it sounds like he's been a little too open about others, and he and Lori have had some talks. After mentioning his wife Marjorie always tells him he has some loose lips, he also noted that after running into one of Lori’s exes and getting caught in a photo op, she had some choice words for her dear dad.
There's seemingly some more backstory to this comment, too.
Steve Harvey Ran Into Lori Harvey's Ex Michael B Jordan One Time
He doesn’t straight up mention Michael B. Jordan, here, but it’s worth pointing out he ran into Michael B Jordan in 2023 at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games, and their run-in was highly publicized at the time. The video of them hugging and seemingly being happy to see each other went viral, and can still be seen on Tiktok and other places today.
While he's not expressly saying this was the moment he and Lori had to sit down and talk ground rules, this moment absolutely did capture the public's attention. Now, if he runs into one of Lori Harvey’s exes, there’s a new “rule” in the house.
I don’t know what Steve Harvey is expected to do now that reports indicate Harvey is dating Damson Idris, whom she also dated back in 2023. He's maybe both an ex and not an ex, so that's bound to be confusing. But I also see why the man is not looking into getting into a real-life family feud. Life's too short, and Steve Harvey's taken flak for giving dating advice before, anyway.
One Thing Steve Harvey Does Not Like About Lori's Exes
While Steve's not supposed to be palling around with his daughter's exes, he did get surprisingly candid about his true feelings related to some of the men his daughter has dated. He says a lot of celebs are fraudsters with fake online personalities, and has admitted in the past he was sus about some of the men Lori's dated. Now, though, he's proud of his daughter and how far along she's come in the dating game.
Lori's only 28, so she has plenty of time to figure out all the different types of fish available in the sea, but she could definitely do worse than a dad who is rooting for her to find a good person. And who's willing to forgo any handshakes with exes because she says so.
