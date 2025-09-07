Another Day, Another Sighting Of Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Hanging Out Together With Their Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner logged another low-key outing in Los Angeles, stepping out with their two younger kids for a while on Friday. The exes have been seen together often over the past year, like at a Red Sox game in July and on other family meetups, since the Argo filmmaker's high-profile separation and finalization of his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

According to Page Six, which published the photos, the formerly married pair arrived with Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13, and kept it casual while taking in a Friday movie. The Boston-native actor wore a white tee layered under a gray hoodie and black jacket, tan pants, and sturdy lace-ups, walking a step ahead with his hands in his pockets.

Garner, spotted smiling, wore a gray, striped cardigan, straight-leg jeans, and slip-on sneakers while her keys were in hand. Per Page Six, Seraphina was spotted in a striped tee, slouchy cardigan, and Converse with a red bandanna detail and Samuel in a gray polo and dark pants.

In one pic, the four chat and in another, Garner greets someone as the Gone Girl star embraces them in a hug. Also, another shot appears to show a brief meet-up with Affleck’s mom, Chris Bolt.

Context helps explain why these snapshots keep drawing clicks. Garner and Affleck married in 2005, filed for divorce in 2017, and finalized it in 2018.

Years after that split, The Accountant lead rekindled his early-’00s romance with Jennifer Lopez; the pair eloped in Las Vegas in July 2022 and hosted a larger Georgia celebration a month later. Ultimately, "Bennifer" split in 2024 and finalized their divorce in January. Lopez, who shares twins with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, even called The Town director the “love of [her] life” in her 2024 documentary, a reminder of the high-profile history surrounding these otherwise everyday scenes.

Meanwhile, the Alias alum has moved forward with boyfriend John Miller. Page Six reports the two were spotted kissing in July, and the outlet previously quoted a source who claimed Miller wasn’t thrilled with some affectionate candid moments between Garner and Affleck at a family paintball day — speculation the insider framed as a boundaries conversation rather than a rupture.

The new pics play like a sequel to Garner and Affleck's ballpark moment and their incredibly busy 2024 holiday season. Around that time, the two exes spent Thanksgiving together, volunteering with the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles. Garner also reportedly invited Affleck to spend Christmas with her and their kids. And, while some read these frequent meetups as possible romantic sparks, insiders have pushed back, describing a close friendship that goes beyond co-parenting. There’s also chatter about third wheel tension with John Miller, but those claims have not been substantiated.

Strip away the noise and all the relationship speculation surrounding the A-listers, and the through line remains simple: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are consistently visible as they continue to co-parent. From Fenway to a Friday evening showtime, the former couple keep showing up with and for their kids.