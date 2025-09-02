Sophie Turner, Alyssa Milano And More Reached Out After Chloë Grace Moretz Got Married

While many Americans celebrated Labor Day weekend with the usual lineup of new streaming releases, college football, back yard barbecues and hanging out with family, Nimona actress Chloë Grace Moretz was experiencing one of the most joyous days of her still-youthful life. The celeb spent the weekend (and then some) celebrating her wedding nuptials with new spouse Kate Harrison and all manner of other festivities, and many of Moretz’s famous friends and fans chimed in to congratulate the couple.

Moretz started dating Harrison, a photographer and model, in 2018, two years after the former split up from Brooklyn Beckham. They’re purposefully kept themselves out of the spotlight over the years to avoid negative paparazzi moments, prioritizing their privacy. Still, they did go public confirming their engagement on January 1, 2025, with Moretz showing off their shared diamonds. Now, the big day has come and gone, with the Kick-Ass vet opting to go with a gorgeous blue-toned dress, while Harrison donned a more traditional white fit.

The reactions to the Vogue post that Moretz also shared were plentiful and heaping with compliments from stars such as Sophie Turner, Lily Collins and Sophia Bush, as seen below.

SOPHIE TURNER: UNNNNNNNBELIEVABLE 😍😍😍congratulations you angels

LILY COLLINS: Omggggg congrats! Stunnning 😍

SOPHIA BUSH: So happy for you both!!! 🩵

MAUDE APATOW: So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️

DAN STEVENS: CONGRATULATIONS!!! 🎉❤️🩷

Many commenters adored Moretz's blue dress and everything else about her look, not to mention her then-bride-to-be. Alyssa Milano expressed it quite well with her one-word reaction seen below:

ALYSSA MILANO: Obsessed.

ALLISON PONTHIER: two beautiful souls 🩵 love you

KYLE RICHARDS: Congratulations!!

LIANA LIBERATO: chlo omg beautiful 🩵

BELLA HEATHCOTE: CHLOE CONGRATS ❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️❣️ stunner

Vogue was on hand to witness both Moretz and Harrison's dress fittings in Paris, though the respective brides did not see the other's look until the appropriate time, with besties Kiersey Clemons and Jessica Lucatorto also in the mix. The Carrie star shared just how much friendships and loved ones have played a part in her and Harrison's journey, saying:

The biggest part of our relationship is our friendship and you really are who you keep around you… it influences you to such a degree. I feel really lucky to have you guys in my life, and I’m sure you feel the same…I love love!

Hard to find fault in that sentiment! And speaking of loving love, let's check out some more celebrity reactions.

SELMA BLAIR: 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍💋

KYLIE SONIQUE LOVE: 😍😍😍

MAGGIE ROGERS: 🥹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

PETER FACINELLI: Beautiful.

ELIZABETH BERKLEY: 🩵🩵🩵🩵

Check out the video below to see Grace and Harrison in their full matrimonial glory.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Vogue Weddings (@vogueweddings) A photo posted by on

Last heard in Netflix’s animated graphic novel adaptation Nimona, Chloë Moretz Grace will make a big splash in the back half of the 2025 movie schedule with Michael Showalter’s Christmas-set comedy Oh. What. Fun.,costarring Michelle Pfeiffer, Danielle Brooks, Denis Leary and many more.

She’ll also be part of the impending romantic comedy Love Language from Joey Power, with a slew of co-stars such as Anthony Ramos, Manny Jacinto, Lukas Gage, Isabel May and more. I don't imagine that movie will match up with her real-life love story, however.