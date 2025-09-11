Ethan Slater Was Asked About Ariana Grande's VMA Wins, And His Answer Was Super Sweet: 'It's A Special Thing To See'

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public's attention, just look at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Another pair that's made plenty of headlines over the past few years is Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater, who met while filming the Wicked movies (the first of which is streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription). The "Into You" singer won big at this year's VMAs, leading her boyfriend and co-star to gush about how "special" it was to see her get her flowers.

Grande has been on a roll lately with awards, including her recent Oscar nomination for Wicked. While we wait for Wicked: For Good's release date, the 32-year-old multitalent took home three Moonmen at the VMAs. While speaking with THR at the premiere for the second season of Gen V, Slater spoke about what it was like seeing Grande get her flowers. In his words:

Nobody deserves it more. Really. Like obviously she's insanely talented and I think that 'Brighter Days Ahead' is deserving of those awards. It's also just really beautiful to see how she treats everyone that she works with and what a generous collaborator she is. It's a special thing to see.

Now that's a supportive partner. While he was at the premiere to promote his role in Gen V Season 2, Slater was happy to gush about what a great artist and person Ariana Grande is. Their relationship might have started out with some controversy, but they certainly seem like they're in a solid place.

As previously mentioned, this pair of Wicked stars made a ton of headlines at the start of their relationship. Back in 2023, it was reported that Grande and Slater were in a relationship after meeting on the set. But Slater's ex spoke out about him leaving her and their child for the pop star, leading to some negative press. They're still together now, and haven't shown any signs of splitting.

(Image credit: Universal)

Nowadays, this pair of actors/singers is known for showing a ton of affection towards each other. Whether Grande is gushing over his photo shoot and calling him "the Buster Keaton of today" or Slater is posting about her Oscar nomination, there's seemingly a ton of love there. And the public's perception of them seems to be ever-changing.

This pair of Broadway stars is expected to be going back on the road together shortly, as Wicked: For Good's release date will be here before we know it. Grande and Slater are reprising their roles as Glinda and Boq, respectively, with the sequel movie expected to be an adaptation of the stage musical's second act. This should offer some deeper connections to The Wizard of Oz, and two new songs that are debuting for the movie.

Wicked: For Good hits theaters on November 21st as part of the 2025 movie release list. Hopefully, we'll get plenty of cute red carpet photos of Slater and Grand together as a result.