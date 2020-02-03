10 Sick Movies Worth Streaming When You Feel Like The Living Dead

I Am Legend

Will Smith's 2007 post-apocalyptic movie is also based on Richard Matheson's novel, like The Omega Man. It also makes its own changes, including seeing the virus' origin as a cure for cancer gone wrong. (This is your fault, Emma Thompson!) This movie scared me more than most. Sometimes I think of it when night is about to fall and I think I'd better get indoors and in the bathtub and keep SILENT or the Darkseekers will get me. I also can't look at photos like the one shown above without melting a little bit and getting close to tears. Oh, sweet Sam. All in all, this is one of Will Smith's best action movies. It's a one man (and one dog) showcase and he carries it easily. I'm mad that Netflix doesn't currently carry I Am Legend, but it might by the time you see this. For now, you'll have to pay a few bucks to rent or buy at Amazon and company.