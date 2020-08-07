What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Karen Gillan

Doctor Who (HBO Max)

The sole survivor of an alien race called Time Lords (currently played by Jodie Whittaker) travels to different planets, time periods, and alternate realities in a vessel that resembles an old Police Call Box, encountering bizarre and dangerous adventures along the way, and often joined by an earthly companion.

Why It's A Good Option for Karen Gillan Fans: If most things starring Karen Gillan are already your cup of tea, you will probably dig all 11 seasons of Doctor Who's 21st century reboot currently available on HBO Max, but you are still welcome to skip over to Season 5 when she joins The Doctor (then played by Matt Smith) as Amy Pond, a favorite companion among many Whovians.

