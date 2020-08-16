Venom 2: 10 Quick Things We Know About Let There Be Carnage

The Venom 2 Cast Members

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy will reprise his dual role as Eddie Brock/Venom. No surprise there.

Woody Harrelson

Woody Harrelson is slated to play Carnage, as it was teased in the post-credits stinger. His wardrobe items in the movie have certainly drawn a good bit of interest.

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris joins the cast to play the villainous character known as Shriek. The antagonistic personality is often known for teaming up with Carnage using her cerebral powers.

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams returns to reprise her role as Anne Weying, Eddie Brock's ex-fiancée. It's unclear how exactly she'll factor into the plot this time. Since it was teased in the first movie, will she once again become She-Venom?

Reid Scott

Reid Scott will reprise his role as Dan Lewis, Anne's new boyfriend and the doctor who tries to help Eddie after he becomes infected by his alien symbiote.

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham has joined this blockbuster sequel in a mysterious role.

Sean Delaney

Sean Delaney has also joined the cast in an unknown role.