What To Watch On Netflix During Black HIstory Month

One way to celebrate Black History Month is to immerse yourself into the multifaceted world of Black Cinema. These films can teach, enlighten, inspire, and reflect a country’s past and present. Streaming services, like Netflix, have made it much easier to watch films about, created by, and starring Black talent. In recent years, Netflix has been one of the leading companies producing and hosting highly acclaimed Black films, like Dolemite Is My Name, Da 5 Bloods, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

For this list, I wanted to highlight a diverse collection of Black films and TV shows that are available to view on Netflix. Many of these movies and shows are ones that you’ve heard of, but a few may be new to you. Let’s look at some of the best Black-centered content on Netflix.