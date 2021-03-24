Upcoming Jason Momoa Movies: What's Ahead For The Aquaman Star

When I first saw Jason Momoa on my TV screen not too long ago when I first binge-watched Game of Thrones, I had an idea that this man would end up becoming a big star. But never in my wildest dreams did I think the actor who somehow made Khal Drogo lovable would end up shooting off into the stars as one of the most known superheroes of all time – Aquaman.

Yes, Jason Momoa is here to stay. Having just recently reprised his role as Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League that was released on HBO Max, Momoa has been plenty busy with his projects – and the next couple of years are filled with even more work from the famous actor. From Aquaman 2 to brand new ventures on Netflix, this is everything Jason Momoa has coming up, and what you should keep an eye out for.