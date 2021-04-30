Upcoming Keegan-Michael Key Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Key And Peele Star

Wendell And Wild – 2021 (Filming)

Now this is one that I’m super excited about, if not just for the pairing alone. Wendell and Wild, according to Variety, is an upcoming Netflix animated film that will tell the story of scheming demon brothers, which the movie is titled about, and how they must face off against their archenemy to somehow get out of hell.

Keegan-Michael Key is set to star alongside his former co-star of Key & Peele, Jordan Peele. And I don’t know if you’ve seen Key & Peele, but to me, it was one of the funniest sketch comedy shows out there. If you haven’t seen it, check it out. While the end of their show was the end of an era and both of them have gone on to achieve some amazing projects (like Peele’s Get Out), it’s certainly going to be interesting seeing them together again – even if it is just in animated form.

But will they ever do a Key and Peele movie together someday? In an interview with ComicBook.com, Keegan-Michael Key opened up about working with Peele: