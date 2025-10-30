Diddy Went As Batman At His Last Halloween Party. This Year There Won’t Even Be Candy
Diddy pulled out all the stops for his last Halloween as a free man. This year won't be nearly as fun.
Halloween is usually a time for people to dress up and pretend to be someone they’re not. One imagines it’s the sort of distraction that those in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, could use. That’s where Diddy will spend this Halloween, and it certainly won’t be the party he’s used to, especially after he spent his last free Halloween as Batman.
What Happens On Halloween In Prison
Diddy is awaiting transfer to the Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey, the minimum security facility, which his legal team had requested be used for the duration of his sentence. That transfer won’t take place before this weekend, however, which means Diddy will spend his second Halloween at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he was incarcerated prior to his trial.
It’s not exactly surprising that inmates aren’t allowed to go around in costume. But while the MDC does allow for some minor celebrations on some holidays, apparently, Halloween isn’t one of them. People reports that there’s a strict “no candy on Halloween” rule.
Instead, Diddy will get cereal for breakfast, baked fish for lunch, and roast turkey and gravy as his three square meals on Halloween. It’s not much, and it’s probably not great considering the food at the MDC has a reputation for being especially bad.
Diddy’s Last Halloween Before Jail Included Batman
Perhaps next Halloween, when he’s incarcerated in a minimum security prison, Diddy will have an experience that more closely resembles his last Halloween. He was in jail awaiting trial last year, so his last Halloween as a free man was in 2023.
Diddy went as Christopher Nolan’s Batman, and even recorded a short film to go along with it that sees him single-handedly end the SAG-AFTRA strike that was going on at the time.
#TheDarkestKnight pic.twitter.com/oNHTkZVurDNovember 1, 2023
To be fair, the actors' strike did end about a week after Halloween, which makes Bat-Diddy's comments very relevant for the time.
And if you’re at all believing that any of that was simple movie magic, Diddy attended a Halloween bash that year in full Dark Knight costume, and he brought the Batmobile with him.
The Batman costume came a year after Diddy dressed as the Joker and seemed to be a jab at Warner Bros., which he says sent him a letter saying he was violating trademarks by dressing as the Clown Prince of Crime.
Diddy is currently scheduled to be released from prison in May 2028, though an early release for good behavior is possible. Perhaps he could celebrate Halloween again in his traditional fashion as early as 2027. Although Diddy’s legal team is appealing his conviction, so, this legal battle isn’t over yet.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
