How To Watch Married At First Sight UK Reunion Special 2025 Online And Stream Live For Free From Anywhere

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Airs: Monday, February 24 at 9pm GMT Channel: E4 Free Stream: Channel 4 (UK) Watch Anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion 2025: Preview

Season 9 of Married at First Sight UK premiered last year in September and came to a climactic end in November, with only two couples seemingly surviving the experiment and saying 'yes' at Final Vows. With plenty of rumors flying around about couple swaps after the season wrapped, we also now know that Lacey and Nathan and Sacha and Ross are no longer together, with knowledge that a "Reunion Special" episode had been filmed at the tailend of 2024. Now seeing the light of day, we explain how to watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion Special 2025 and tune in live tonight via Channel 4 with a VPN to access the stream from anywhere.

Since 2022, Channel 4 has commissioned a follow-up reunion show that sees contestants from the latest season reunite after a few months, sometimes even a year, have passed since their season aired. Plenty of time to cool off, one would think?

Well, Holly and Hannah are about to come to blows again – although it seems like the two girls will wave white flags and patch things up in the episode tonight. There are also going to be tears as we see Nathan and Lacey address their split after filming stopped, with Sacha showing up stag to the Reunion Special following her split from Ross. Her groom was happily showing off his new relationship while Season 9 aired (something that surely goes against the rules of the show), and refused to attend the reunion to address the break-up with Sacha.

Bringing together not just Season 9 contestants, the 2025 Reunion Special will also see some of the stars from 2023's Season 8, including Ella Morgan, Erica Roberts (who may or may not have had a thing with Kieran Chapman – Kristina's ex), and Tasha Jay and Paul Liba who reportedly split a month or so after the Reunion Special was filmed. For fans of that particular partnership, this could be a bittersweet last hurrah.

Get all the details on how to watch Married at First Sight UK 2025 Reunion Special online live tonight and for free from anywhere. I've also listed all the confirmed stars returning for MAFS UK in the one-off episode below.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK 2025 Reunion online in the UK

(Image credit: Channel 4)

For the last few seasons of Married at First Sight UK, Channel 4 have aired a Reunion Special, allowing us to see where cast members are a few months – even a year – on from when their season finished airing. Season 9's stars will reunite on Monday, February 24. You can tune in and watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion Special 2025 on E4 at 9pm GMT, with the episode airing for just over 90 minutes.

You can also watch live via Channel 4, the on-demand service. This is also where you can catch-up on the episode after it airs. You can access Channel 4 through desktop, smartphone, and a number of other devices. When watching any live TV in the UK, you require a TV licence. However, you won't need one for watching on catch-up.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFSUK is on? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight UK 2025 Reunion from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight UK Reunion Special 2025 on Channel 4 just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 is for licence fee-paying Brits and blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address and allow you to watch UK TV online, by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Channel 4. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Channel 4, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Married at First Sight UK, head to Channel 4

How to watch Married at First Sight UK Season 9 in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Down Under, free-to-air Channel 9 is home to all things Married at First Sight. With Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 currently airing in Australia – and based on the delay between the UK and Australia for the last Reunion Special – the 2025 Reunion is likely to drop onto 9Now in about a months time around March 24.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Married at First Sight UK 2025 Reunion in North America?

Married at First Sight UK Season 9 has yet to air anywhere in US or Canada with seemingly no official home for episodes anymore. That leaves us unsure of when or where those across the Atlantic will be able to watch the Reunion Special.

As detailed above, if you’re away from home you can download a VPN to connect to Channel 4, or your preferred regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Who Is Returning For The Married At First Sight UK 2025 Reunion Special?