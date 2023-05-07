How To Watch The MTV Movie And TV Awards 2023 Online From Anywhere

How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online

Watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: preview

Award season isn't over yet. Celebrating pop culture's finest on-screen performances, the MTV Movie and TV Awards will pay homage to some of the most iconic performances of the past year. And what better way to do so than with your own portion of golden popcorn? We explain how to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards online wherever you are.

From more traditional categories like "Best Movie" and "Best Performance in a TV Show", the MTV Movie and TV Awards will also crown "Best Fight", "Best Kiss", and, of course, "Best Kick-Ass Cast". But who will be there to give and accept the awards? Well, it's all a bit up in the air.

Last month Drew Barrymore announced she would be hosting the MTV Movie Awards. However, days before the show is set to go ahead at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the actress pulled out of the gig as a show of solidarity with the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike. While she will return for the 2024 award show, that leaves MTV without a host.

Though Barrymore is set to appear in pre-recorded VTs, it does beg the question who else might be a no show due to the ongoing strike action. Still, the show must go on, with nominees for the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, with Austin Butler picking up a nomination for his performance in the biopic, too.

The MTV Movie Awards will also celebrate some of the best music contributions to the screen, our favorite reality TV fixes, and more. We explain how to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online from anywhere below.

How to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online in the US

(Image credit: MTV)

Awarding the best on-screen performances pop culture has given us in the last year, the MTV Movie Awards will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, airing on the MTV network.

Don't have cable? No worries. You can watch the MTV Movie Awards through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). It costs from $4.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Those who still want the option to watch live TV can also get MTV through a bunch of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Philo (opens in new tab). The selection of Philo channels leave a little to be desired, but the cost is reasonable at $25 a month (opens in new tab), and there's a 7-day Philo free trial.

Sling TV and FuboTV offer a more appealing line-up of networks, though they are more expensive. You can save 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) of the Sling TV price, while FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) period with plans then starting from $74.99 a month.

Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your services back home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States with our guide below.

How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online from outside your country

If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the MTV Movie Awards just as you would at home.

While the likes of Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Philo, and FuboTV block access from IP addresses outside of the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Americans abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

(opens in new tab) Watch the MTV Movie Awards as if you were at home with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of unblocking with a VPN:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for the MTV Movie Awards, head to Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 in the UK

For those across the Atlantic, you'll be able to watch the MTV Movie Awards on – you guessed it – MTV. Coming as a part of the likes of Sky, BT Sport, and Virgin packages, you won't be able to tune in until the day after when the awards show will be broadcast at 9pm BST on Monday, May 8 – good news for those who weren't prepared to stay up for its 1am BST start time.

The MTV Movie Awards will also be available to watch a yet-to-be-confirmed date on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you have the patience to wait, you can subscribe with plans starting from £6.99 a month (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: MTV)

MTV Movie Awards 2023 nominations

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler in Elvis

Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darlking

KeKe Palmer in Nope

Michael B. Jordan in Creed III

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus

Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones and the Six

Sadie Sink in Stranger Things

Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna in Andor

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday

Paul Rudd in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things

M3GAN in M3GAN

The Bear in Cocaine Bear

Head to MTV's website for the full list of nominations (opens in new tab)