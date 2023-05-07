How To Watch The MTV Movie And TV Awards 2023 Online From Anywhere
The awards show will go hostless as Drew Barrymore pulls out
How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online
|Date and time: Sunday, May 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT
|Channel: MTV
|Free live stream: Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial
Watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023: preview
Award season isn't over yet. Celebrating pop culture's finest on-screen performances, the MTV Movie and TV Awards will pay homage to some of the most iconic performances of the past year. And what better way to do so than with your own portion of golden popcorn? We explain how to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards online wherever you are.
From more traditional categories like "Best Movie" and "Best Performance in a TV Show", the MTV Movie and TV Awards will also crown "Best Fight", "Best Kiss", and, of course, "Best Kick-Ass Cast". But who will be there to give and accept the awards? Well, it's all a bit up in the air.
Last month Drew Barrymore announced she would be hosting the MTV Movie Awards. However, days before the show is set to go ahead at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, the actress pulled out of the gig as a show of solidarity with the 2023 Writers Guild of America Strike. While she will return for the 2024 award show, that leaves MTV without a host.
Though Barrymore is set to appear in pre-recorded VTs, it does beg the question who else might be a no show due to the ongoing strike action. Still, the show must go on, with nominees for the likes of Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, with Austin Butler picking up a nomination for his performance in the biopic, too.
The MTV Movie Awards will also celebrate some of the best music contributions to the screen, our favorite reality TV fixes, and more. We explain how to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online from anywhere below.
How to watch MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online in the US
Awarding the best on-screen performances pop culture has given us in the last year, the MTV Movie Awards will take place on Sunday, May 7 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, airing on the MTV network.
Don't have cable? No worries. You can watch the MTV Movie Awards through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). It costs from $4.99 a month and comes with a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).
Those who still want the option to watch live TV can also get MTV through a bunch of cable alternatives. The most affordable option is Philo (opens in new tab). The selection of Philo channels leave a little to be desired, but the cost is reasonable at $25 a month (opens in new tab), and there's a 7-day Philo free trial.
Sling TV and FuboTV offer a more appealing line-up of networks, though they are more expensive. You can save 50% on your first month (opens in new tab) of the Sling TV price, while FuboTV offers a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) period with plans then starting from $74.99 a month.
Vacationing or working overseas and want to access your services back home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the States with our guide below.
How to watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 online from outside your country
If you're an American citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch the MTV Movie Awards just as you would at home.
While the likes of Paramount Plus, Sling TV, Philo, and FuboTV block access from IP addresses outside of the States, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, Americans abroad can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access Paramount Plus from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.
Watch the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 in the UK
For those across the Atlantic, you'll be able to watch the MTV Movie Awards on – you guessed it – MTV. Coming as a part of the likes of Sky, BT Sport, and Virgin packages, you won't be able to tune in until the day after when the awards show will be broadcast at 9pm BST on Monday, May 8 – good news for those who weren't prepared to stay up for its 1am BST start time.
The MTV Movie Awards will also be available to watch a yet-to-be-confirmed date on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab). If you have the patience to wait, you can subscribe with plans starting from £6.99 a month (opens in new tab).
MTV Movie Awards 2023 nominations
Best Movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Nope
- Scream VI
- Smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wednesday
- Wolf Pack
- Yellowstone
- Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
- Austin Butler in Elvis
- Florence Pugh in Don't Worry Darlking
- KeKe Palmer in Nope
- Michael B. Jordan in Creed III
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
- Aubrey Plaza in The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci in Yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Riley Keough in Daisy Jones and the Six
- Sadie Sink in Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
- Diego Luna in Andor
- Jenna Ortega in Wednesday
- Paul Rudd in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
- Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling
- Jamie Campbell Bower in Stranger Things
- M3GAN in M3GAN
- The Bear in Cocaine Bear
Head to MTV's website for the full list of nominations (opens in new tab)
