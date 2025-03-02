How To Watch Towards Zero And Stream the Agatha Christie Miniseries Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Towards Zero Online

Watch Towards Zero: Synopsis

A fraught family gathering leads to death on the Jurassic Coast in this star-studded BBC whodunnit, the latest adaptation of the perennially popular work of Agatha Christie, a.k.a. the “Queen of Crime.” Oscar-winner Anjelica Huston heads up a sterling cast of suspicious individuals in this psychologically incisive miniseries, and you'll be able to stream all three episodes from its premiere. Simply read our guide below for how to watch Towards Zero online with BBC iPlayer, 100% free and from anywhere with a VPN.

There’s clearly a deep human fascination with people who kill and the circumstances that bring them to that irrevocable moment when they, say, push their wealthy spouse down the stairs. Dame Agatha Christie’s chronicles of crime have sold in their billions, despite being decades old, and the BBC’s adaptations continue to attract huge numbers, suggesting an insatiable appetite for her fiendishly plotted tales. Towards Zero (1944) is the eighth Christie novel brought to the small screen by producers James Pritchard and Damien Timmer, following on from the huge success of Murder is Easy in 2023.

Now BAFTA-nominated writer Rachel Bennette (Zadie Smith’s NW, World on Fire) has invited viewers to spend a killer summer at Gull’s Point on England’s stunning south coast, where the strained dynamics of the bedbound Lady Tressilian (Academy Award-winner Houston) and her dysfunctional family will be compellingly exposed. Because when her relatives descend on the property – including her scandalised nephew Neville (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland), and his latest squeeze Kay (Mimi Keene) – a tinder box of tensions is ignited that inevitably ends in murder.

Also starring Clarke Peters (Treme, The Wire) as family lawyer Mr Treeves, and Emmy-winner Matthew Rhys (The Americans) as the damaged Detective Leach, Towards Zero promises to be a psychologically fascinating drama that is equal parts “Whodunnit” and “Whydunnit.” As series writer Bennette said, “These are among the richest and most complex of Christie's characters […]. It has been thrilling to bring them all to life in this disturbing tale of truth and lies, love and hate, a story which unfolds amidst the dark, cinematic glamour of the 1930s, yet feels startlingly of our time.”

Let the countdown begin to one unforgettable murder mystery series. Here's how to watch Towards Zero online in its entirety on BBC iPlayer when it drops, and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Towards Zero online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC is serving up another dose of detective drama. UK viewers can watch Towards Zero on BBC One every Sunday from March 2 at 9pm GMT, with the miniseries airing weekly on the linear channel. We’ve also “detected” that all three installments of Towards Zero will be added to BBC iPlayer from 6am the same day, so you don’t need to wait to find out whodunnit!

You can also stream episodes of Towards Zero live on BBC iPlayer, or on-demand. BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA), and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Towards Zero online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Towards Zero online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Towards Zero as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch Towards Zero online in the US?

Now this is one mystery we’re eager to solve. Towards Zero, the BBC’s latest Agatha Christie adaptation, is expected to arrive on BritBox in the US later this year. We’re being kept in the dark when it comes to a precise release date, but we’ll be sure to share that information once it becomes available.

When it does arrive, simply sign up to BritBox. You can purchase a monthly plan for $8.99 per month, although new users can first try out its 7-day free trial offer. And, if you’d like to make some savings, the service’s annual plan is charged at $89.99 a year – that’s 12 months of membership for the price of only 10 months.

Can I watch Towards Zero online in Canada?

Like the US release, Towards Zero will arrive on BritBox in Canada at some point in 2025, although a premiere date is still to be confirmed. Feel free to check back here at a later date for any updates.

New to BritBox? There’s a 7-day free trial to entice you, after which you can opt between a monthly sub (CA$10.99) or make a saving and pay $109.99 for an entire year’s access. You’ll find BritBox compatible with a whole range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV devices, and iOS and Android-supported tablets and phones.

Can I watch Towards Zero online in Australia?

Hoping to watch Towards Zero online in Australia? While there’s no word of an upcoming release Down Under, we’re sure it’ll arrive on BritBox around the same time as it lands in North America. That was the case with Murder is Easy, the BBC’s prior Agatha Christie miniseries, which had its BritBox debut three months after its UK broadcast and arrived in the US, Canada, and Australia in March 2024.

Towards Zero Trailer

Towards Zero Release Schedule

This Anjelica Houston-starring Whodunnit will air weekly every Sunday on BBC One, as per the below schedule. For those in need of a binge-watch, however, BBC iPlayer is the place to go, with all three episodes available to stream from 6am GMT on March 2.

Towards Zero: Episode 1 – Sunday, March 2

Towards Zero: Episode 2 – Sunday, March 9

Towards Zero: Episode 3 – Sunday, March 16

Who Is In The Cast Of Towards Zero?

Anjelica Huston as Lady Tressilian

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Neville Strange

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott-Strange

Jackie Clune as Mrs Barrett

Grace Doherty as Sylvia

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin

Alexander Cobb as DS Miller

Khalil Ben Gharbia as Louis Morel

Adam Hugill as Mac