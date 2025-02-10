How To Watch Virdee Online And Stream the BBC’s New Crime Thriller Series Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Virdee Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Monday, February 10 at 9pm GMT New Episodes: weekly at the same time Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Virdee: Preview

This explosive new BBC show is giving us “Batman, but in Bradford” vibes. It’ll introduce viewers to brooding hero DCI Virdee, a family man willing to bend the law to protect the people he loves. Adapted by A A Dhand from his novel City of Sinners (2018), starring Staz Nair (Game of Thrones), and boasting a theme composed by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer (The Dark Knight Rises), brace yourselves for a intoxicating crime drama full of thrills. Below, we explain how to watch Virdee online for free and from anywhere.

Like the acclaimed Happy Valley, the series is grounded in a West Yorkshire milieu, specifically the city of Bradford. It’s the refreshing setting of author Dhand’s highly-praised Harry Virdee books, whose central character juggles the competing roles of detective, father, husband, and son, and who’ll stop at nothing to get justice – a precarious highwire act of upholding the law, trafficking with criminals, and fidelity to his family that heralds lots of heart-stopping drama.

Harry Virdee is a bit like Bruce Wayne but with a dad bod. He navigates contentious family divisions and overlapping identities in addition to fighting Bradford’s criminal underbelly. His marriage to Muslim woman Saima (Aysha Kale, Shameless) has caused his Sikh parents to disown him, but he’s desperate to reconnect for the sake of his son Aaron.

Meanwhile, he’s got dangerous underworld ties. But they’re also an invaluable resource, something we discover when he asks his brother-in-law Riaz, head of the UK’s largest drug cartel (and played by recent BAFTA-winner Vikash Bhai) to help him find a serial killer terrorizing Bradford’s South Asian population.

Series star Nair describes the Virdee as “a beautiful blend of genres,” whose unique approach combines “crime thriller with a family drama along with a heightened/Gotham-Esque storyline about gangland politics.” On that note, expect something grittily original, darkly entertaining, and propelled by high-octane, ticking time-bomb drama. Trust us, this is one new BBC show you won’t want to miss.

Read on for how to watch Virdee online and stream them all free from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Virdee online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

Bradford DCI Harry Virdee is reporting for duty. You can watch Virdee weekly when it debuts on BBC One from Monday, February 10 at 9pm GMT. If you’re immediately hooked, then the good news is that all six episodes will be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am the same day.

Don’t have cable? You can stream Virdee live on BBC iPlayer (the BBC's online platform) or on-demand slightly after broadcast. BBC iPlayer is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Virdee online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Virdee online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Virdee as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Virdee, head to BBC iPlayer

Can I watch Virdee online free in the US?

It’s early days, but as of yet there’s been no announcement of a US broadcaster for this BBC crime drama. However, if Virdee proves a hit across the pond, you can guarantee it’ll be acquired by a streaming service like BritBox or similar.

A Brit wanting to watch Virdee on BBC iPlayer while abroad? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Virdee online in Canada?

Like in the US, Canadian fans of police procedurals aren't yet able to watch Virdee online, and there’s no indication of an upcoming release in the Great North either. Unfortunately, that means that UK fans taking a break overseas won’t be able to connect to BBC iPlayer and stream this highly anticipated new series.

Out of the country? Simply download a VPN and connect to BBC iPlayer like you would back home, regardless of where you’re currently located.

Can I watch Virdee online in Australia?

Promisingly, A A Dhand’s crime series has been picked up by Australian network SBS. Less auspicious, however, is that we don’t know exactly when Virdee will receive its debut – only that it’ll be sometime “later in 2025.”

When it does premiere, Virdee will be available via the linear SBS channel as well as through its streaming platform, SBS On Demand. It’s absolutely free to use – just create a quick account and start watching.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming platform, purchase a VPN. That way you can watch Virdee online from wherever you happen to be.

Virdee Trailer

Virdee | Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Virdee Episode Release Schedule

New episodes will air weekly on TV channel BBC One. However, those looking to binge the series can do so via BBC iPlayer, where all six episodes will be made available from debut.

Virdee: Episode 1 – Monday, February 10

Virdee: Episode 2 – Monday, February 17

Virdee: Episode 3 – Monday, February 24

Virdee: Episode 4 – Monday, March 3

Virdee: Episode 5 – Monday, March 10

Virdee: Episode 6 – Monday, March 17

Who Is In The Cast Of Virdee?

Staz Nair as DCI Harry Virdee

Aysha Kala as Saima Virdee

Nina Singh as Tara Virdee

Vikash Bhai as Riaz Hyatt

Kulvinder Ghir as Ranjit Virdee

Sudha Buchar as Jyoti Virdee

Elizabeth Berrington as DS Clare Conway

Danyal Ismail as DS Amin

Tomi May as Enzo Tobin

Andi Jashy as Vasil Shala

Tobias Jowett as Young Harry Virdee

Jack Archer as Alastair Boardman

Hussina Raja as Nadia Ansari

Connor Horrigan as Viktor

Elaine Tan as Rebecca Armitage